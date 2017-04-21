Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Read ‘Bedtime Stories’ to Twins

Mariah Carey seems to be sharing more family photos that include her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, following her recent breakup from Bryan Tanaka.

On Thursday night, the 47-year-old singer posted a pic to Instagram of herself wearing a lacy pink nightgown while she read a story to 5-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, along with a sleepy Cannon. She captioned the cute image with the hashtags: "#bedtimestories #demkids #family."

WATCH: Mariah Carey's Son Loses His First Tooth -- See the Adorable Moment

This is the second family photo Carey has posted this week with Cannon, 36. On Easter, the exes decorated eggs with Roc and Roe. "Easter with #demkids #moments #rocandroe #easter #family 🐣🐥🌈🦋🐰💖," she wrote.

In an exclusive interview with ET, Cannon reacted to Carey's recent split from Tanaka. "I'm purposefully like, 'Let's go do something with the kids. I don't care what you do in your personal life.' I don't know," he said. "I thought it was bizarre as somebody watching from afar. I thought the show was very produced."

WATCH: Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Pic With Daughter Monroe -- 'Sophisticated Intellectual ​I​s What I'm Trying to Raise'

Cannon added that he still has a lot of love for his ex-wife. "That is always family -- and when I say that, I say that to a level of I will always love her," he gushed. "That's always my dream girl. Like, to me, just because we're not intimate, I'm closer with her than probably I've ever been just based off of that's my family, that's the mother of my children."

Related Articles