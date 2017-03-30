Let a Shirtless Ryan Phillippe Brighten Your Day

It wasn’t just another day at the office for Ryan Phillippe, who wore wet white jeans — and lots of baby oil — for a seaside photo shoot with a fitness mag. (Photo: Ryan Phillippe via Instagram)

It was “pass the baby oil” for Ryan Phillippe, who bared his bod on Wednesday for a seaside photo shoot. Ol’ Sebastian Valmont was stripped down for a fitness mag, so it wasn’t business as usual. Instead, he was lathered in body oil and exhibiting maximum muscle exposure, as required by law editors.

We’ll admit that we weren’t complaining. Ryan, 42, took his Instagram followers through his day on the set at Nicholas Canyon County Beach in Malibu. That’s where he was shot by the Riker brothers (Derek and Drew) photo team for Men’s Fitness.

View photos Ryan Phillippe has a lot of arm tattoos, but you may not take your eyes off his abs long enough to notice. (Photo: Ryan Phillippe via Instagram) More

The father of three (including two with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon) showed off his tatted-up arm — and back — as he channeled his inner surfer. Naturally, front and rear views were necessary.

View photos Look at that view. (Photo: Ryan Phillippe via Instagram) More

His push-up form was strong. “Hold up,” Ryan wrote.





“Wet white jeans get cold” is pretty much all we need to know about this shot, which had him getting splashed by the surf as he reclined on a rock.





He didn’t spend the whole day lounging, however. “i didnt even have to use my AK,” Ryan, still in those white jeans, captioned this one, we assume referring to his role in Shooter. But all commenters could talk about was Drew Riker’s hand, which was distorted by a camera effect and looked cray.





And we kinda can’t get enough of celebs calling out their own resting bitch face. He’s on point with that one.





Probably a good thousand shirtless photos later, it was a wrap for Phillippe, who then posed with the photogs for a vanity shot.





Where he was off to after his workday wasn’t clear, but it could have been to meet up with Katy Perry. According to the rumor mill, they were reportedly flirting up a storm at Elton John’s 70th birthday bash on Saturday. Though Katy could be talking to her puppy and people would say she’s flirting.

Ryan is single after an abrupt broken engagement with Paulina Slagter last fall. And the line forms to the left, folks.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: