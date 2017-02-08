Reese Witherspoon and Lookalike Daughter Ava Hit Red Carpet Together for the First Time

Reese Witherspoon pushed to get the female-centric HBO miniseries Big Little Lies on the small screen, so it’s no surprise she brought along a special plus-one — her daughter Ava Phillippe — to Tuesday’s premiere.

It was the first time Reese and Ava walked the red carpet as a pair — and just one of a handful of times the 17-year-old has been on the red carpet in her life, despite her famous pedigree. (Her dad is Ryan Phillippe.) Mom and daughter seemed tight as they posed for photos together in their belted minis. And, goodness, don’t they look alike? Same strong jaw, eye color, hair color (though Ava loves her pink). Perhaps Reese needs to get a nose ring like her mini me?

Inside the bash, they stuck together. And while Ava may not seem overtly proud of her mama, she certainly was, taking to Instagram later in the night to post a sweet tribute. “So proud of my awesome mama and her passion for this project,” wrote the teen, who has 239,000 Instagram followers despite never appearing in a film. “It is so nice to see these wonderful, talented women in roles just as dynamic as they are.”

Reese also posted a photo on social, writing, “With my [heart] always.. #MotherDaughter #MatchyMatchy #Premiere #BigLittleLies.”

Ava mentioned Big Little Lies being her mom’s passion project and that’s a fact. The Oscar winner, who stars in it and produces it (it’s her first big foray into TV), has said she became involved because she finds it to be an important part of a necessary paradigm shift in the roles being offered to actresses in Hollywood.

“I feel like the constant women of incredible talent playing wives and girlfriends with thankless parts, I just had enough,” Reese said during the show’s panel at the 2017 Winter TCA Press Tour. “It’s a unique privilege to be able to come to other women with a piece of material I feel deeply proud of and excited to see their performances.”

Last night looked like a celebration of women as Reese posed with her co-stars, including Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, and Zoe Kravitz.

