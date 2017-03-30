Usher Remembers Late Stepson on What Would Have Been His 16th Birthday

Usher remembers his late stepson, Kile Glover, on what would have been his 16th birthday. (Photos: Getty Images; Instagram)

Usher will always have sweet memories of his stepson Kile Glover.

The singer remembered the boy on Wednesday, which would have been his 16th birthday. Sadly, the child — whose mother was Usher’s first wife, Tameka Foster — died in a Jet Ski accident in July 2012.

“Though you’re gone you still live in my mind,” Usher wrote on Instagram, along with a candid pic of the child smiling at school. “The only thing we ran out of is time.”





He continued, “Since you left I ain’t been quite the same. I wonder if you miss me, do I make you proud. Know you’re watching me, I feel your spirit. I keep you right by my side. #Stronger. Happy 16th Birthday, Kile$. We miss you.”

Foster, whom Usher divorced in 2009, also posted several tributes to her third son (of five). She made it clear that she would be “celebrating” Kile “ALL DAY.”









She also noted that “Kile was the most creative, genius, song bird, both funny and handsome… I’m so grateful for my time with him. I can smile today because I never missed a beat as his Mother. He knew DAILY that I loved him SOOOO much.”









Kile’s death was a heartbreaking tragedy. On July 8, 2012, the 11-year-old was in an inner tube with a female friend on Lake Lanier in Atlanta when Jeffrey S. Hubbard, a friend of Kile’s father, Ryan Glover, crashed into them with his Jet Ski. The kids were airlifted to a hospital, where Kile registered no brain activity. Tameka had to make the heartbreaking decision to remove her son, whose dad is a TV exec, from life support. (The second victim suffered a broken arm and cut on her head.)

In 2014, Hubbard was sentenced to four years in prison for killing Kile. He was found guilty of homicide by vessel, serious injury by vessel, and unlawful operation of a personal watercraft, with the judge saying he operated the Jet Ski in a “foolish” manner. When Hubbard is released, he will be on probation for 15 years.

Usher and Tameka, who have two sons together (Usher V, 9, and Naviyd, 8), briefly put aside their lengthy custody battle when Kile died, and Usher attended Kile’s funeral. Soon afterward, the “Chains” singer, who has since remarried, was awarded primary custody of the boys. He and his ex continue to have a turbulent relationship — and avoided another tragedy after the younger Usher, who is called “Cinco,” almost drowned in his father’s pool in 2013.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: