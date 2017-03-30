Lisa Rinna Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Harry Hamlin: #ThankYouMichaelBolton

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, pictured here in January, are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for the Weinstein Co.)

Lisa Rinna is still wild about Harry Hamlin — 20 years after they said “I do.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, marked her milestone anniversary with the Mad Men alum, 65, on Wednesday by sharing a bunch of their wedding photos. And, of course, Rinna — who has two children with Hamlin (Delilah, 18, and Amelia, 15) — was sure to thank Michael Bolton for allowing her to marry the man of her dreams.

“March 29, 1997. Just Married. Happy Anniversary to the love of my life Harry Hamlin! My soul mate, my everything! I’d be lost without you baby!” she captioned one of the black-and-white snaps in which Harry was less gray and Lisa’s lips weren’t as big.





The other photos included them slow-dancing:





And kissing:





She also posted a shot with her dad, who died at the age of 93 in January 2016:





And the back of her wedding dress:





People magazine provided some color around the Hamlin-Rinna wedding at the time. It was his third trip down the aisle, the Melrose Place actress’s first, and they did the deed in the backyard of their Hollywood Hills home. A tent was decorated with candles, roses, and freesia as about 150 guests —including the ’80s dream team of Tony Danza, Jennifer Tilly, and Annie Potts — watched them exchange vows. Rinna wore a $10,000 Vera Wang slip dress. (This was the year after Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy wore her iconic slip dress.) Kenny G. performed, and Harry’s son Dimitri (with Ursula Andress)

served as his best man and gave a sweet toast, calling his dad his best friend.

Of course, Rinna likes to thank Michael Bolton for bringing them together in the first place. Shortly before Rinna met her future husband, Hamlin was married to his second wife, Nicolette Sheridan, for 11 months “when she went to a Michael Bolton concert at the Hollywood Bowl,” Rinna has said. “Harry never saw her again! So it was a tough time for Harry but looking back, if not for Michael Bolton, I would never have had this wonderful man and marriage and my two beautiful children!” She often uses the hashtag #ThankYouMichaelBolton in her Harry-related posts.)

And 20 years later, Harry and Lisa are still going strong. No doubt thanks to her famous Xanax smoothies (we are just kidding, folks!) and a lot of love.





