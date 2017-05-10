Kim Zolciak Posts Photo of Kash’s Facial Injury From a Dog Bite

Kim Zolciak, pictured Sunday on Watch What Happens Live, has shared the first photo of her son Kash’s face after he was bitten by a dog. (Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Kim Zolciak’s son Kash “will heal up perfectly” after he was bitten on the face by a dog, but a new photo shows the severity of his injuries.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta personality, 38, has been sharing Kash’s healing journey since the incident happened two weeks ago, but this is the first time she has posted a photo of his uncovered face. His eye area is bruised, swollen, and has some small cuts, and the injury seems to extend down to his mouth area.

Kash is recovering after a dog bit his face:





While the injury may look bad, Zolciak, who has six children, makes it clear that her boy, 4, is on the mend.

“Kash and our entire family want to Thank each and everyone of you for all your prayers!” she began the post. “Kash has healed up incredibly and has perfect vision in his left eye. Stitches on his water line, and his eyeball was never touched! God is Good! We are so incredibly thankful and blessed!”

Zolciak continued, “In no time he will heal up perfectly and you will never know this happened! So thankful to Dr Joseph Williams (chief of plastic surgery) and Dr Berland (Tomas Eye Group) their quick decisions and impeccable work doesn’t go unnoticed. THANK YOU.”

She concluded the post by saying Kash “taught me so much through this experience. When life hands you lemons make Lemonade.”

Soon after, she posted a selfie which she captioned, “Happy, Thankful, and Blessed.”

The Housewife posted a selfie after her serious message:





On Sunday’s Watch What Happens Live, Zolciak addressed the incident, saying, “He was just unfortunately bit by a dog. He’s an animal lover. Like I could see him being a vet at some point that’s how much he loves dogs, cats.” (This was also the interview in which she discussed how her daughter Brielle Biermann is pulling in six figures for her Instagram posts.)

Zolciak first shared the news of Kash’s injury two weeks ago with this photo of the boy in the hospital:





Beyond that, she kept the details of the incident under wraps. “I can’t,” she said. “I’m not able to discuss it. I’ve been advised not to at this point,” which makes it seem that she’ll be taking legal action.





We’re just glad to see he’s on the mend.

