Kim Zolciak’s Son Kash Hospitalized After Getting Bit by a Dog, Has ‘Very Traumatic Injuries’

Kim Zolciak Biermann is dealing with a family emergency.

The 38-year-old reality star canceled her Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance on Sunday, and revealed that her 4-year-old son, Kash, was seriously injured after getting bit by a dog.

"The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare," Kim Instagrammed alongside a picture of her husband, Kroy Biermann, holding Kash's hand while Kash lies on a hospital bed. "My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I've never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life. My husband, our daughters, Kj, Tracey, his nanny, Michael Beck and everyone close to us all pulled together and held each other up."

"Kash was in the operating room for a couple hours and now we are praying for a quick speedy recovery," she continued. "Due to this I will not be on WWHL tonight but will do my best to make it up very soon! Thank you for all your prayers and most importantly Thank you God for your protection. A very special Thank you to my incredible medical team! A few days in the hospital and we will be back home."

Just this Friday, Kim Instagrammed a pic of Kash enjoying a smoothie by the pool.

Get well soon, Kash!

