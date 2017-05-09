Kim Zolciak Says Daughter Brielle Biermann Is Making 6 Figures on Social Media

Brielle Biermann and her mom, Kim Zolciak, love to share photos of themselves — and it’s paying off. (Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images)

Ready to be enraged? We all knew that the Real Housewives franchise has been financially viable for its stars, but the benefits have spread to Housewives spawn as well. Case in point, Kim Zolciak’s 20-year-old daughter, Brielle Biermann, who is making six figures for her social media posts.

Yes, you read that correctly.

The reality star, who will reportedly be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta this fall, revealed this fun tidbit on Watch What Happens Live, where she shared that Biermann doesn’t have a job — and doesn’t need one — because of how much she rakes in on sponsored social media posts.

“I wouldn’t be working either if I was making six figures on social media!” Zolciak, 38, told Andy Cohen.





Want to be even more enraged? Despite making six figures, Biermann — who skipped college — lives at home and pays no rent because she’s Zolciak’s “assistant.”

And Biermann isn’t shy about showing off her wealth — or her sponsorships to her almost 1 million followers. She just bought herself a Range Rover and routinely pitches everything from teeth-whitening treatments to vitamins for your hair to supplements. Recently, she shilled for FabFitFun’s subscription box and offered a discount code.





And shilled for Loving Tan:





And sported some shades from DIFF Charitable Eyewear:





Lucky for Biermann, she’s tagging all her social media sponsorship posts with #ad, so it’s likely she’ll bypass the FCC drama — and fines — that are plaguing other celebs making sponsored posts without identifying the partnerships behind them.

Of course, sponsored social media is nothing new. Last month, actress Busy Philipps revealed she made more off sponsored social media posts than through acting last year, and she got real with fans who lauded her for not bogging down her feed with paid posts, noting she “wasn’t above it.”

“I gotta be honest with you, I didn’t make a ton of money as an actor last year,” Philipps said in an Instagram story. “I made more money doing that kind of stuff, like the partnerships with brands.”

However, Philipps was careful to point out that she doesn’t take on just any sponsorship. As she told fans, “I just only choose things that I genuinely like and, like, would want to partner with, like, for instance, my Michaels partnership, which, you know, is my favorite thing of all time. And I’m doing one next week, I think, that feels like me.”

But we can’t hate on Philipps’s game — she should earn her dollars however she can.

So if you’re looking for a new get-rich-quick scheme, now you have a recipe to follow: Get a ton of social media followers and the brands will come calling with fat paychecks in tow. It’s the new American dream.





