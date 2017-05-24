Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Mark 3rd Anniversary: A Look at Their Past Year’s Highs and Lows

It’s been three years since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West wed in a lavish ceremony in Florence, Italy, and the couple’s marriage has been eventful (to say the least) ever since saying, “I do.”

Last year, Kimye went through their own marital version of the “terrible twos,” with the pair reportedly fighting to save their relationship at one point. However, it hasn’t only been robberies and breakdowns for the Wests. Kim and Kanye actually started their second year of marriage off happy as can be.

Take a look at Kim and Kanye’s highs and lows over the last year. If they can get through all of this, we’re pretty sure they can get through anything!

High: The Start of Year 2

Kim and Kanye celebrated their second anniversary by taking a trip to Rome and life still seemed like newlywed bliss for the Wests. “Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life! You make me so happy! I love you so much!!!” Kim shared on Facebook.

Kanye was equally as smitten. “I’m crazy about my kids,” he gushed shortly after their anniversary. “I’m crazy about Kim.”

The couple put their mad love on display for the world in a joint photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar, and that kicked off Kim’s “I got my body back after baby” tour — something Kanye fully supported.

“You killed this second pregnancy, though,” he told Kim in July, seven months after she gave birth to their son, Saint. “Your body slammed that crap. You made that second pregnancy your bitch.”

We assume that’s Kanye speak for, “I love you so much.”

High: The Feud

Part of being each other’s ride or die is taking on the same enemies. That’s exactly what Kim did when she inserted herself into Kanye’s feud with Taylor Swift last summer, ultimately creating one of the biggest entertainment stories of the year.

In July, Kim Snapchatted part of Kanye’s conversation with Swift, where the singer seemingly approved that infamous line in his song, “Famous” — “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? Because I made that b**** famous.” Despite potentially facing legal ramifications for the recording, Kim wanted to stand up for her man. “I swear my husband gets so much s*** for things [when] he really was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved,” she explained to GQ.

Yes, this “proof” was a high for the couple.

High: The MTV VMAs (and that Bling)

Kim and Kanye seemed like an unstoppable duo. They next took their PDA tour to MTV’s Video Music Awards and seemed to enjoy hamming it up in public… except when they weren’t. When cameras weren’t rolling, Kim and Kanye’s body language told a different story. But perhaps everyone was reading into it? After all, the rapper had recently surprised the reality star with a new $4.5 million, 20-carat emerald cut diamond that she proudly showed off on the red carpet.