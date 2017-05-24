Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Mark 3rd Anniversary: A Look at Their Past Year’s Highs and Lows

It’s been three years since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West wed in a lavish ceremony in Florence, Italy, and the couple’s marriage has been eventful (to say the least) ever since saying, “I do.”
Last year, Kimye went through their own marital version of the “terrible twos,” with the pair reportedly fighting to save their relationship at one point. However, it hasn’t only been robberies and breakdowns for the Wests. Kim and Kanye actually started their second year of marriage off happy as can be.
Take a look at Kim and Kanye’s highs and lows over the last year. If they can get through all of this, we’re pretty sure they can get through anything!
High: The Start of Year 2
Kim and Kanye celebrated their second anniversary by taking a trip to Rome and life still seemed like newlywed bliss for the Wests. “Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life! You make me so happy! I love you so much!!!” Kim shared on Facebook.
Kanye was equally as smitten. “I’m crazy about my kids,” he gushed shortly after their anniversary. “I’m crazy about Kim.”
The couple put their mad love on display for the world in a joint photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar, and that kicked off Kim’s “I got my body back after baby” tour — something Kanye fully supported.
“You killed this second pregnancy, though,” he told Kim in July, seven months after she gave birth to their son, Saint. “Your body slammed that crap. You made that second pregnancy your bitch.”
We assume that’s Kanye speak for, “I love you so much.”
High: The Feud
Part of being each other’s ride or die is taking on the same enemies. That’s exactly what Kim did when she inserted herself into Kanye’s feud with Taylor Swift last summer, ultimately creating one of the biggest entertainment stories of the year.
In July, Kim Snapchatted part of Kanye’s conversation with Swift, where the singer seemingly approved that infamous line in his song, “Famous” — “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? Because I made that b**** famous.” Despite potentially facing legal ramifications for the recording, Kim wanted to stand up for her man. “I swear my husband gets so much s*** for things [when] he really was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved,” she explained to GQ.
Yes, this “proof” was a high for the couple.
High: The MTV VMAs (and that Bling)
Kim and Kanye seemed like an unstoppable duo. They next took their PDA tour to MTV’s Video Music Awards and seemed to enjoy hamming it up in public… except when they weren’t. When cameras weren’t rolling, Kim and Kanye’s body language told a different story. But perhaps everyone was reading into it? After all, the rapper had recently surprised the reality star with a new $4.5 million, 20-carat emerald cut diamond that she proudly showed off on the red carpet.
Low: The Fashion Show
Tensions in Kimye’s marriage first started bubbling up in September after the rapper received mixed reviews following his Yeezy Season 4 show at New York Fashion Week “Kanye has been very stressed about his fashion show,” a source told People. “He is a perfectionist and was a nightmare before the show.”
Kanye reportedly wasn’t the only one feeling the pressure as the insider noted that “Kim has definitely been annoyed. She is hoping that he will calm down now after the fashion show is over.”
Low: The Robbery
On October 3, Kim was tied up and robbed at gunpoint inside her and hotel room in Paris during Fashion Week. Approximately $11 million worth of jewelry was stolen, including Kim’s new ring from Kanye that she had been flaunting on social media. Following the traumatic event, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went into hiding with “zero desire to resume her old life.”
Kanye was also rattled and postponed his tour dates in order to be by his wife’s side. They spent Kim’s 36th birthday together as a family as well as Halloween, and appeared to be coping after the scary incident together.
Low: The Rants
When Kanye resumed his “Saint Pablo” tour, it was clear something was wrong. He went on profanity-laced rants against Beyoncé, Jay Z, Drake, Swift, Hillary Clinton, and declared if he had voted, he would have voted for Donald Trump. West abruptly left shows early while he canceled others before pulling the plug on his tour altogether in November.
Low: The Breakdown
Shortly after canceling the “Saint Pablo” tour, West had a breakdown and was hospitalized. People reported Kanye was suffering from sleep deprivation and exhaustion as the rapper began “falling apart” without Kim to lean on after the robbery.
“Kim is usually the more stable and strong person in the marriage,” a source told the magazine. “Kanye is used to leaning on her. Since Kim has had her own issues to deal with, the roles have been reversed. Kanye has had to stay strong to support Kim, and it’s like he can’t handle it anymore… Their lives have been quite chaotic. It’s been very trying for them both and not a good recipe for a happy marriage.”
Sources confirmed to Yahoo Celebrity that Kimye’s marriage was under strain in the weeks that followed. People later reported that things were still “not great” in their relationship at the beginning of 2017.
High: The Recovery
As both Kim and Kanye healed from their respective incidents, the pair began making a few more appearances together in public. Reports surfaced that Kimye was on the mend, too.
“Kim and Kanye are in a great place,” a source told People earlier this month. “They are just so happy. He’s doing really great.”
“Things were just awful between the two of them, but also with both of them separately,” another source told the magazine. “It was like for the first time, they just weren’t happy. I don’t think they were happy separately, and I know they weren’t happy together… She kept saying, ‘If we can get through this, we’ll be stronger than ever.’”
On Monday, Kim and Kanye definitely looked stronger — and happier — than ever during a trip to Disneyland with their 3-year-old daughter, North West, niece Penelope, 4, and nephew Mason, 7. That smile on Kanye’s face proves the amusement park might just be the happiest place on Earth, after all.
Cheers to another year, Kimye!
