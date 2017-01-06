Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Marriage: ‘The Passion Seems to Be Missing,’ Says Source

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s marriage appears to be in a rough patch, according to multiple sources familiar with the couple.

According to one source close, “Things are still not great” in their relationship.

Although the A-list duo, who will celebrate their third wedding anniversary on May 24, spent Christmas together with their two children — North, 3, and Saint, 13 months — there are “issues” at home, continues the source.

“Kim and Kanye continue to spend time with the kids. They act friendly, but the passion seems to be missing.”

Undeniably, the past three months have been an especially trying time for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the rapper, who wed at Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy in May 2014.

While alone in her No Address Hotel room during Paris Fashion Week, the Kimoji creator, 36, was held at gunpoint and robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewelry on Oct. 3. And two months later, West, 39 was hospitalized at the end of November for exhaustion after canceling his Saint Pablo tour.

But a second source told PEOPLE that while Kardashian West’s robbery was an “added stress” to their relationship, the marriage was strained before West was hospitalized.

“The divorce rumors come from before he had the breakdown. She didn’t know what was up with him and they weren’t spending time together. She didn’t realize it was a mental breakdown,” the source previously told PEOPLE, and added, “It’s not something she would divorce him over … He had a breakdown, but it does not pertain to them not getting along.”

On Tuesday, Kardashian West returned to social media exactly three months after her Paris Fashion Week robbery with two family-centric posts on her website and Instagram accounts.

After updating her Twitter and Instagram profile pictures, she posted a sweet home video of her family, which featured footage of her cuddling with West, going snow tubing with North, and showing son Saint taking his first steps.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In addition to the video, Kardashian West posted an Instagram photo of herself with West and their children, wearing matching white outfits, which she simply captioned, “Family.”



