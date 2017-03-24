Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Go to Tony Robbins’s Seminar With Her Sisters

The Kardashian crew is now officially part of Tony Robbins’s fandom. On Thursday, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner hit up the self-help guru’s Los Angeles seminar titled “Unleash the Power Within,” which is billed as a live, 3 1/2 day event “designed to help you unlock and unleash the forces inside that can help you break through any limit and create the quality of life you desire.”

Photo: Kim Kardashian via Snapchat

Kim, who was attacked in Paris last October, shared her enthusiasm for the event via Snapchat, sharing a pic of Robbins speaking onstage with the simple caption, “Tony Robbins.” Based on how close he is, it’s safe to say that the family nabbed prime seats for the three-day workshop.

Kim, Kanye, and Kendall at Tony Robbins's Unleash the Power Within seminar on March 23. (Photo: X17online.com)

Khloé also got in on the Snapchat action, sharing a smattering of several pics and videos of Kourtney and Kendall with huge smiles on their faces and the message, “Best day ever!!!!” In the vids, Kourtney and Kendall can also be seen cheering with their arms raised in the air.

Photo: Khloé Kardashian via Snapchat

Kourtney also posted a few snaps of the sisters taking in the day’s message, writing “For 12 hours” over an image showing the crowd all standing with arms raised high in the air.

Photo: Kourtney Kardashian via Snapchat

