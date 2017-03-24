Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Go to Tony Robbins’s Seminar With Her Sisters

The Kardashian crew is now officially part of Tony Robbins’s fandom. On Thursday, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner hit up the self-help guru’s Los Angeles seminar titled “Unleash the Power Within,” which is billed as a live, 3 1/2 day event “designed to help you unlock and unleash the forces inside that can help you break through any limit and create the quality of life you desire.”
Kim, who was attacked in Paris last October, shared her enthusiasm for the event via Snapchat, sharing a pic of Robbins speaking onstage with the simple caption, “Tony Robbins.” Based on how close he is, it’s safe to say that the family nabbed prime seats for the three-day workshop.
Khloé also got in on the Snapchat action, sharing a smattering of several pics and videos of Kourtney and Kendall with huge smiles on their faces and the message, “Best day ever!!!!” In the vids, Kourtney and Kendall can also be seen cheering with their arms raised in the air.
Kourtney also posted a few snaps of the sisters taking in the day’s message, writing “For 12 hours” over an image showing the crowd all standing with arms raised high in the air.
The theme of the first day was “Turn fear into power.” This may have been especially appropriate for Kim, who revealed in a preview clip for next week’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode that she’s struggled to sleep ever since her assault.
It appeared that the tight-knit family had sprung for the Diamond Premiere package, which would get them as close to Robbins as possible, plus grant them access to various onsite sessions, floor seating, something called the “ultimate edge interactive,” and a firewalk experience. Yes, a firewalk.
While Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Kendall posted their share of enthusiastic pics from their first day soaking up Robbins’s message, Kanye was notably absent from the social media posts. Like Kim, he has struggled in recent months, suffering a breakdown that led to a temporary hospitalization. Their attendance might be Kim’s doing, considering the fact that last month she hinted at her affinity for the guru when she announced that her celebrity-studded book club would be reading his latest tome, Unshakeable. It happens to be about how to achieve financial freedom, which doesn’t seem applicable to Kim, but maybe she just likes his vibe.
