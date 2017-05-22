What Kevin Hart’s Son Said That Blew His Dad’s Mind at the ‘Captain Underpants’ Premiere

Kevin Hart with his cape-wearing son, Hendrix Hart, at the premiere of “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” on May 21. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Kevin Hart will soon get to have more special father-child moments — his new wife is expecting their first child — but on Sunday it was all about bonding with his older son, Hendrix.

The busiest movie star on the planet, who has a son and daughter from his first marriage, brought the 9-year-old boy as his plus-one to the L.A. premiere of Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie. Hart voices ones of the characters in the movie, George Beard, a schoolboy who, along with his bestie, hypnotizes their cranky principal into becoming a “superhero” named Captain Underpants, whose crime-fighting ensemble includes … underpants and a red cape with black polka-dots. (It’s based on the popular book series.)

It was a fun outing for the pair — and Kevin was especially touched by something that his son did on the red carpet. He took to Instagram to share a photo of Hendrix coming up behind him while he was talking to a reporter and placing the Captain Underpants cape he was wearing on his dad’s shoulders with care and precision.





“My son put a cape on me in the middle of one of my interviews on the red carpet today,” Kevin shared. “I asked him what the cape was for & he said it was because his dad is Superman.”

The 37-year-old actor continued, “I swear my kids blow my mind more & more everyday. I do it all for them. … I love you son. Continue to make your dad proud. [You’re] doing a hell of a job!”

Aww! As for the whereabouts of Kevin’s daughter, Heaven, 12, yesterday, she had a soccer game — or, make that, “My little girl couldn’t make it because she was destroying her opposing soccer team this morning, but she was there in spirit,” Kevin wrote.





It was a busy day for the superstar. After attending the premiere, he flew to Las Vegas for the Billboard Music Awards. And no, he didn’t fly from L.A. to Vegas using his new cape. “Superman” Kevin Hart usually gets around via private jet.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: