Jeremy Renner Trolls Chris Pratt Over His Strict Diet by Eating Star-Lord Doritos

Chris Pratt can’t eat his own Doritos, but Jeremy Renner definitely can. (Photos: Getty Images)

Jeremy Renner apparently enjoys #WhatsMySnack as much as the rest of us.

The Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation actor, 46, has clearly been keeping up with his peer Chris Pratt’s humorous Instagram series — in which the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 fave, 37, makes fun of the extremely healthy foods he has to eat to get (even more) ripped for Jurassic World 2 — because he is trolling him over it. Renner recorded himself eating a bag of Doritos — with Pratt’s image on the bag (GOTGV2 promotion!) — and posted it on Instagram.

“Hey @prattprattpratt,” Renner wrote. “My snack is WAY better than yours. #gonnahurtlater #hurtlocker2 #stillhurtin’ #whatsmysnack.”





The video shows Renner chewing a large bite from his sandwich — which had the Doritos stuffed inside — while making noises like, “uh huh” and “yeah.”

As if that wasn’t a big enough jab at a starving Pratt, Renner posted a photo with a closeup of his eats.





“Good luck with guardians premiere. I can’t make it due to my snack,” he wrote, with the hashtags #marvel, #starlord, #ohlordmytummy, #prattsnack, and #loveuman.

Pratt began this whole #WhatsMySnack business a month ago. Basically, he shows what he’s allowed to eat — and then makes fun of it. In one bit, he humorously tried to pronounce ingredients (“cacao baobab!”), other times he’s speculated on what may be inside (“boogers!”).

On Monday, Pratt did a special edition of #WhatsMySnack just to show off the special edition Doritos that are part of the Guardians of the Galaxy 2 promotion. His face — aka Star-Lord — is actually on the bag of nachos cheese chips, but he admitted, “I don’t get to eat that s***. You got any chia seeds or anything?”





Then yesterday he posted another #WhatsMySnack — from behind the wheel of his beloved VW Beetle. He joked that his green drink was made from “swamp water.” (This was cute minus him filming it while driving. You aren’t really a superhero, dude. Accidents can also happen in slow-moving traffic.)





Tonight is the L.A. premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Pratt’s wife, Anna Faris, has been hilariously tweeting about their preparation at home leading up to their big night out. Updates have included that she didn’t do a good job washing her face and they have a rat problem.

918am. Guess who showered but clearly didn't wash face very well? Also morn news a little boring today pic.twitter.com/5yjlD30raR — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017





Are they ever not being funny?





