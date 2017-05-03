Help Hilary Duff Name Her Adorable New Rescue Dog

This is Hilary Duff’s new dog and he needs a name. (Photo: Love Leo Rescue via Instagram)

Naming a new pet isn’t easy, so Hilary Duff needs your help.

The Younger actress, 29, and her 5-year-old son, Luca, brought home a sweet new rescue pup with soulful eyes, but does he look like a Momo or a Bean? That’s what the newly single again actress wants to know and she’s soliciting opinions from her fandom.





“Guys. My mom needs help. Should it be Momo? should it be Bean? Momo or Bean? Hello! name me please! Woof (that’s thanks in dog) and goodnight,” she wrote with the hashtag “nameme.”

Earlier, she introduced the tiny pup, a chug (a mix of chihuahua and pug) to her 7.6 million Instagram followers. In that post, she called him “Momo,” so it seems that is the name she is leaning toward. Maybe little Luca, her only son with ex-husband Mike Comrie, wasn’t sold?





Hilary found Puppy Duff at Love Leo Rescue in L.A. The non-profit called the dog’s adoption “another win for #blackdogs everywhere.” (FYI: Black dogs and cats are adopted less frequently than others.) They noted that the dog, who was originally named Mojito, “went from ‘unwanted’ — to the best life ever.”





Duff has long been a dog lover — and she has at least one other pooch, Dubois, at home. (Though it looks like she might have more.)





In February, she lost her chihuahua Coco. A year earlier, her beloved dog Frenchie Beau died, causing the actress to cancel an event she planned to attend. Instead, she took to Instagram to post a tribute to the pup. Three year earlier, she lost her other chihuahua, Lola.

It’s nice to see that, despite being heartbroken following the deaths of cherished pets, she is still able to open her home (and heart!) to new ones.





