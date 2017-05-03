Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin Are Back Together After Breakup

Phoebe Tonkin and Paul Wesley are back on, judging from their matching outfits and PDA. (Photo: BLW/Backgrid)

Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin are believers in second chances.

In March, it was announced that the pair split after four years of dating, with a source telling E! News, “The relationship just ran its course.” Apparently not, according to new photos of them being lovey-dovey during an outing at the Grove in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

The Vampire Diaries lovebirds strolled hand and hand in their matching outfits.

After calling it quits earlier this year, Wesley, 34, and Australian actress Tonkin, 27, have been spotted on multiple occasions, including meeting up at a farmers’ market just days after their breakup made headlines. They have also rendezvoused for two different dinners.

This is their first PDA, making it officially back on. Good for them.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: