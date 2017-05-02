Rosie O’Donnell’s Daughter Chelsea Says Their Relationship Is Over for Good

Rosie O’Donnell and her daughter Chelsea, 19, never pretended to have a perfect or easy relationship. The teen was reported missing after running away from home in August 2015. But by last summer, it looked like Rosie and Chelsea were back on good terms. Rosie even captioned a photo of mother and daughter, “What a difference a year makes.”





Cut to eight months later, and Chelsea says in a lengthy interview with the DailyMail.com that the relationship is over — for good. Chelsea also describes a scene fit for Mommie Dearest that prompted her to leave. (She was later found with a man she met online, 25-year-old Steven Sheerer.)

Chelsea says that in May 2015, before she was 18, her mother called her into her room late one night and demanded that her daughter show her a tattoo that she suspected Chelsea had gotten.

“I denied it,” Chelsea says. “She asked me to take off my clothes — she didn’t know where it was — to show her and I refused.”

That’s when things really took a turn, Chelsea says.

“She picked up a wine bottle and started chasing me, trying to take off my clothes. She told me if I didn’t show her, if I tried to leave, that she would hit me with the wine bottle, call the police, and tell them that I had attacked her,” Chelsea alleges. “She was holding it above her head and coming after me in her room. She kept trying to run after me and saying that if she really wanted to she could kill me, she’s that strong.”

Chelsea says Rosie eventually pulled up her shirt and saw the tattoo, and then the daughter left. She didn’t tell the police about the incident, and she didn’t go to the hospital.

“I felt it was her word against mine and why wouldn’t they believe her over me?” Chelsea says. “I didn’t go to the police because of who she is. She would have tried to say I was crazy and they just wouldn’t believe me.”

The daughter accuses her mom of continued bad behavior, such as hitting her when she was 13 or 14 and verbally abusing her since age 12.

Rosie sent several lengthy emails and text messages to the website in response flatly denying the accusations against her. The A League of Their Own actor insists in short phrases rather than sentences that Chelsea is “not capable of truth or reason” because of her below average IQ and other mental issues.

“Chelsea is mentally ill, has been in and out of hospitals most of her life, born addicted to heroin, she has had a tough road,” Rosie writes in part. “As for her comments, I assume u r paying her, which is why she is selling these tales to you, unfounded — untrue — and desperate.”

Rosie respond more directly to Chelsea’s interview Tuesday on Twitter, when she posted a photo from it and captioned it, “oh the things you omit.”

oh the things you omit — pic.twitter.com/CFfu4BiKVt — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 2, 2017





A few weeks after the alleged wine bottle incident, Chelsea was no longer residing at the family home.

“I didn’t want to fight and I just didn’t want to talk,” Chelsea explains. “I guess she didn’t like that and thought that I would end up leaving on my own eventually, so she told me to leave. I was gone for a week and she knew where I was. The week after I left, she told everyone that I was missing and went to the police.”

Somewhere between her arguments with Rosie, Chelsea has reconnected with both her biological parents to some extent. She also got married, without telling anyone, although she was living with Rosie at the time, to Nick Alliegro, 31, a man she met at Dunkin’ Donuts in Long Island, N.Y., in November 2015.

Nick says that when he met Rosie, the frequent Twitter feuder warned him that doctors had deemed Chelsea “unable to love” and offered to pay for his apartment for a year if he would walk away from her daughter.

“She said that if I wanted to take on that responsibility [of Chelsea] then my life would be chaos,” he says.

For a time last year, the two were expecting a baby — that’s why they decided to get married — but it was a miscarriage. Rosie found out about the newlywed’s secret, they say, when she called the hospital for information on her daughter, and was told information could be released only to Chelsea’s husband. Sources say Rosie never visited Chelsea in the hospital, although she did help with medical expenses after doctors discovered Chelsea had a brain lesion, but only as long as the couple divorced.

Read More