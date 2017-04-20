Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Break Up After Only a Few Months of Dating

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma have called it quits.

The Younger star broke up with Koma about a month ago, ET confirms.

WATCH: Hilary Duff Kisses Boyfriend Matthew Koma During Tropical Getaway -- See the PDA Pic!

The two were first linked in January, and displayed plenty of PDA in the following months, including on Duff's Instagram.

Duff, who has yet to delete her sexy Instagram pics with Koma, last posted a photo with the music producer in late February.

"Take me back to Costa with him," she captioned a steamy throwback shot from the pair's Costa Rican vacation.

RELATED: Hilary Duff Makes Red Carpet Debut With New Boyfriend Matthew Koma

The 29-year-old actress opened up about her dating life in a February interview with Cosmopolitan, revealing that she's not "desperate" to find a boyfriend after her divorce from Mike Comrie, with whom she shares 5-year-old son Luca.

"I've never been a good dater," Duff confessed. "I meet, like, one person a year that I'm maybe attracted to. I never want to be that girl who's desperate to find a mate."

See more in the video below.

Related Articles