Hear Sean Lennon and Willow Smith Sing a Song Co-Written by Carrie Fisher

Raise your hand if you never expected to hear the words, “Sean Lennon and Willow Smith sing a song written by Carrie Fisher.”

First things first: It’s true, this is a thing that has actually happened, and you can now hear the evidence of this creative union. Secondly, it’s not as off the wall as it might seem. But let’s start with the song.

Called “Bird Song,” it’s a lovely and melodic but haunting tune that was written years ago by Carrie and Sean.

“Carrie and I used to stay up til dawn chatting and pontificating about life. They were my best moments,” Lennon revealed on SoundCloud. “Anyway … we wrote a song about staying up too late and hearing the birds sing. Willow Smith is a prodigal angel and was generous enough to lend her golden voice to this little tune.”

Of course, being Debbie Reynolds’s daughter, Fisher sometimes sang — but did you know she once sang in performance with the Plastic Ono Band?

Apparently, Fisher had a long relationship with the Lennons … so much so that Sean, 41, was gutted to hear about her passing, taking to Instagram to pen a heartfelt tribute. In his post, Sean wrote, “I can honestly say that Carrie was one of the best and closest friends I’ve ever had in my life. She was the smartest, funniest, kindest, and most generous person I have ever known. My heart is completely and permanently broken.” Likening her passing to that of his father’s, he wrote, “This is the kind of loss that you never recover from.”





Meanwhile, Willow — progeny of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith — has covered Sean’s songs in the past on her YouTube channel. How these two connected to record Fisher’s song isn’t entirely explained, but maybe it doesn’t have to be. Maybe we should just bask in the afterglow of the awesomeness that can happen when three seemingly random celebs unite to make music.





