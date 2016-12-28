Carrie Fisher’s L.A. Mansion Was Home to Many

The Beverly Hills manse Carrie Fisher called home has a rich history — it was built for King Kong actor Robert Armstrong, inhabited by the one and only Bette Davis, and given an extreme makeover by Oscar-winning costume designer Edith Head. The Star Wars actress moved into the Spanish-style home in 1992 (the year her only child, daughter Billie Lourd, was born) and, despite its pedigree, rolled out the red carpet to friends and soon-to-be friends in need of a place to stay, write, record, eat, or heal.

In an Architectural Digest spread in 2004, the actress and writer, who purchased the 4,200-square-foot home for $13.75 million, showed off a giant oak dining table, which she bought because it was “the biggest in the city” to accommodate her many visitors. The guesthouse on the 2.58-acre property, she told the mag, had been quarters to “the famous and near famous: the well and those in need of healing, addicts, depressives, those being treated for cancer and HIV, those just passing through. There’s been anything and everything holed up in this Hollywood-style hacienda.”

Fisher’s bio for her one-woman show Wishful Drinking in 2011 spelled out who some of those guests were: “She resides in Los Angeles with her daughter, Billie, and other occasional houseguests (like you care): Sean Lennon, Craig Bierko, Michael Rosenbaum, Garret Edington, Mary French, Marianne Faithfull, François Ravard, Charlie Wessler, Griffin Dunne, Edgar & Rachael Phillips, James Blunt …and Greg Stevens. Oh, and her mother lives next door to her, as well.” (Of course, her mother is Debbie Reynolds; her dad was the late Eddie Fisher.)

British singer James Blunt was in the “near famous” category when Fisher invited him to stay at her house. They were at a dinner party in London and Blunt, who was a soldier just out of combat and dealing with anxiety, mentioned he made a deal with a record label to record an album in L.A. Fisher, who was public about suffering from bipolar disorder, took him in for five months, fed him, and acted as his therapist.

“He’d never been to therapy and I’ve had enough for both of us, so we started talking quite deeply about his time in the army and the kind of impact that had had,” she told The Independent in 2006. “And so on. So I was kind of his shrink/landlady.”

A recent photo of them together at a holiday party:

Me blunting around at an Xmas party–by night-By day, fℹ️????♏️ℹ???? ©????️✝️????️????✝️®????️????️♓️✌????️ ℹ♑️ ????️ ®????️ℹ♑️✌????️ ©????Ⓜ️????✝️????️®✌????️..????ℹ♈️ℹ♑️⛽️ ✝️♓️???? d®????????️♏️❕ pic.twitter.com/bxlvHiRRyE — Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) December 12, 2016

Fisher, who joked in the article that her house was a “guest house for wandering Brits,” continued, “We became very, very good friends by the end. He is a good person and he was very good to me when I had a friend pass away. He’s a really good soul. This was someone for whom I became a therapist, bear in mind. There was a lot of transference. I still talk to him all the time.”

The “You’re Beautiful” singer talked about living and writing at Fisher’s house in a 2013 interview with Yahoo Music, saying, “She said I should stay with her when I wrote the first album (Back to Bedlam), and now whenever I record, I’ve been living with her. It’s very much my home away from home, and it’s a very creative house. One minute Sean Lennon will be passing through and Harper Simon, who is Paul Simon’s son. When I was working on this album, I’d come home from the studio at one in the morning and Carrie would be on her bed writing. She’d be the first person I’d play every song to. And after she heard it, she’d give me her critique and then send me out in the morning to fix it up.”

Fisher’s house was eclectic — AD described it as a “hip museum of a house, an ode to the obsessive joy of collecting, is as charming, imaginative, original, and fun as the actress-author herself.” (A fan posted some of the signs on the front gate of the property, including “Beware of crabs” and “Public Telephone Within.”) Blunt told BBC Breakfast in 2013 that Fisher “put a cardboard cut out of herself [as Princess Leia] outside my room to protect me at night” when he stayed there. “[It had her] hair in the buns and she’d even written her date of birth on her forehead and her date of death. [Princess Leia] was guarding me through the process.” He lovingly described his landlord as a “weird and wonderful person.”

