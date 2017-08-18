Elisabeth Moss publicly defends Scientology

While some Scientologists (see: Tom Cruise) routinely step up to defend the controversial religion, actress Elisabeth Moss — another longtime member of the church — is usually one to stay silent. But that seems to have changed with one Instagram post.

Moss, who has been celebrating her Emmy nod for The Handmaid’s Tale, posted a photo from her final Season 1 event before the awards. Looking ethereal and serene with the L.A. landscape behind her, she thanked fans for their support and teased the show’s second season, saying, “And now we get to go work on bringing you season 2!!! Which by the way is going to blow your minds…”

Many fans posted their praise of Moss in her role as Offred in the popular Hulu series, and some took the opportunity to address how the show mirrors some of the most heinous claims levied at the church and its higher-ups. As one Instagram poster, moelybanks, asked, “…does it make you think twice about Scientology? Both Gilead and Scientology both believe that all outside sources (aka news) are wrong or evil… it’s just very interesting.”

Choosing to speak up rather than stay silent, Moss defended the church. “That’s actually not true at all about Scientology,” she replied. “Religious freedom and tolerance and understanding the truth and equal rights for every race, religion and creed are extremely important to me. The most important things to me probably. And so Gilead and THT hit me on a very personal level. Thanks for the interesting question!”

And while the Instagrammer responded diplomatically — saying, “Thank you for taking the time to try and explain a little. Either way, you do you and imma do me and if that makes us happy i supposed that’s all that matters.” — it’s clear many still question the actresses’s continued allegiance to the church, especially in light of what’s being explored in the show.

Perhaps Moss felt the need to speak up in the wake of actress Leah Remini’s comments to the Hollywood Reporter, in which she explained that Moss “believes she can’t talk to [me].”

“There’s a thing in Scientology called ‘acceptable truth.’ It means you only say what’s acceptable to the public,” Remini explained. “But she believes that I’m an antisocial personality — because I’ve spoken out against Scientology. So she isn’t allowed to talk to me. And me knowing that, I wouldn’t put her in the awkward position.”

If Remini — who has two Emmy nominations for her own A&E show, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath — crosses paths with Moss at some point during the award season, she says she’d congratulate Moss if she won. But she’d do so with some unease.

“I don’t hold anything against Elisabeth Moss other than she’s continuing to support a group that is abusive and destroying families,” Remini said. “That’s for her to learn — just as I needed to learn it.”

We suspect this won’t be the last time Moss will be expected to answer questions about the parallels between her chosen religion and her groundbreaking show.



