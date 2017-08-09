Leah Remini Claims Elisabeth Moss 'Isn't Allowed' to Speak to Her Since She Left Scientology

This year's Emmy Awards might be a little awkward for two nominees.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Leah Remini claims that her relationship with Elisabeth Moss is strained since she left the Church of Scientology, of which Moss is still a member.

"Elisabeth Moss believes that she can't talk to me," the 47-year-old actress says. "There's a thing in Scientology called 'acceptable truth.' It means you only say what's acceptable to the public. But she believes that I'm an antisocial personality -- because I've spoken out against Scientology. So she isn't allowed to talk to me. And me knowing that, I wouldn't put her in the awkward position."

Both women are expected to attend the Emmys this year. Remini is nominated for her docu-series, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, while Moss earned a nomination for her role on The Handmaid's Tale. Remini says that were she to run into the 35-year-old actress, she would "of course" speak to her. "I don't hold anything against Elisabeth Moss other than she's continuing to support a group that is abusive and destroying families," she says.

Over the weekend, Remini won Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming at the 33rd Annual Television Critics Association Awards for her docu-series, which may have displeased Moss.

Scientologist Elisabeth Moss left the room while Leah Remini accepted her TCA award. Hope she still heard what Leah said. #TCA17 @LeahRemini — Ellen Thompson (@EllenFabulous) August 6, 2017

Ellen Thompson, the wife of TVLine's Dave Nemetz, tweeted that Moss "left the room" when Remini accepted her award on Friday night.

Remini has said in the past that she's experienced negative repercussions since she started to speak out against the Church. During an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year, the Kevin Can Wait star alleged that she had "been followed," but said her story "pales in comparison to what happened to other people" and "how people are bullied into silence."

As for why she thinks many people don't leave Scientology, Remini told DeGeneres that it's not what people may think. "The Church does have all your secrets from when you were a child, but that isn't the reason why people don't leave the Church," she claimed. "People don't leave the Church because they actually believe what they're doing is good. It's very hard for me to attack something that I believed in, and I believed in it wholeheartedly my whole life. It's a difficult position to be in. They believe that they have the answers to life to help mankind."

The Church has previously responded to Remini's past criticisms, including claims made in her book, Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, saying in a statement to ET, "It comes as no surprise that someone as self-absorbed as Leah Remini with an insatiable craving for attention would exploit her former faith as a publicity stunt by rewriting her history with it, including omitting that she was participating in a program to remain a Scientologist by her own choice, as she was on the verge of being expelled for her ethical lapses."

