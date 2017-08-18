Heidi Klum confesses 'Project Runway' should've included models of all sizes 'way earlier'

Heidi Klum flanked by some models at a “bra brunch” launching her latest Heidi Klum Intimates campaign at Hotel Bel-Air in L.A. on Aug. 17. (Photo: Getty Images)

Heidi Klum doesn’t understand granny panties.

At a “bra brunch” celebrating the latest Heidi Klum Intimates campaign in L.A. on Thursday, the fashion mogul told Yahoo that there’s never a good reason for women to wear anything but their best lingerie — even on nights when they’re 99 percent sure nobody will be laying eyes on their undergarments. “You never know!” Klum says with her typical flair. “You just never know when the clothes are coming off, so it’s always good to be prepared.”

The model, who has been in a relationship with art dealer Vito Schnabel since 2014, is so adamant about this that she’s made a point of clearing anything that is even remotely unflattering out of her own closet.

“I get rid of things that are not so nice anymore,” Klum, 44, tells us. “It’s the same with old sweatpants and things like that. Get one nice one rather than four pairs where the knees and booty are totally stretched out. Sometimes it’s better to not be tempted by the things that you have in your closet that are not so good.”

Another thing that baffles the designer about undergarments is the fact that women admit to going months without washing their bras.

“Ew!” Klum says with a laugh. “It’s so close to the armpit though! You sweat in your chest, especially in the summer time. [And] sweat runs down from your pits right into your bra,” clearly grossed out. For the record, “I wash mine after four times wear,” she adds.

While the no-wash concept is not something Klum can get behind, what she can endorse, however, is the recent groundbreaking decision by Project Runway to include all sizes, from 2 to 22, on the show — even if it hasn’t necessarily been popular with the entire industry. This kicked off on last night’s premiere of the Lifetime show.

“I love it!” Klum says. “Some of the designers didn’t really love it, but I don’t really care because we all have to go with the times. We should have done this way earlier already.”

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn along with models of all shapes and sizes on the Season 16 premiere of Project Runway on Aug. 17. (Photo: Barbara Nitke/Lifetime)

Klum says the change, which brings models with a range of body types into the fold for the first time, is really helping to “make the show more real” and cater to the average woman, instead of just showing the stick thin models. And while Klum rose to fame in the modeling world, she’s quick to remind that she was never the stick thin type.

“Before, it was just about model sizes. [That’s] how we were used to seeing models on the runway. They were all a certain size — even a size that I wasn’t allowed to be part of, to be frank,” she says. “People are always like, ‘What are you talking about?’ but I never got to do a lot of runway because I was already too voluptuous. I had too much chest. I have child-birthing friendly hips,” says the mom of four. “That’s what people would always tell me.”

The Project Runway judge went on to explain that because she didn’t have the “boy body that was in at the time” (see: Kate Moss), even she had a difficult time fitting into what designers considered “in” and booking runway shows. “I think now everything is becoming more real,” she says of the shift in fashion to be more size-inclusive.

It’s also Klum’s opinion that those who are not hopping on board with the trend will be left behind. “A lot of the designers are not even showing at Fashion Week anymore this year,” she explains. “Everything is becoming more real. It’s becoming more user-friendly. We are thinking more about all women out there.”

Heidi Klum, working the runway at the 2002 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, says she missed out on a lot of runway work because she was curvier than her peers. (Photo: Getty Images)

