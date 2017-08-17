Iman shares photo of rarely seen daughter with David Bowie in 17th birthday tribute

Iman, at the Harper’s Bazaar 150th anniversary event in April, is celebrating the birthday of her daughter with David Bowie. (Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

A year and a half after David Bowie died, Iman‘s focus is family.

The Somali supermodel, 62, shared a new photo of her rarely seen daughter with the rock star, Alexandria “Lexi” Jones, for her 17th birthday. The teen, who lives in NYC, took the self-portrait while enjoying summer’s offerings. You can see water behind her, and she’s wearing a white halter. Her red-tinged locks are full and flowing, and she’s sporting an adorned nose ring.





“The Queen of my heart,” wrote Iman, who’s CEO of a makeup line for women with skin of color, Iman Cosmetics. “Lexi Jones at 17 years old! #selfportrait #LexiLove.”

Lexi, who inherited an estimated $25 million from her father’s estate, celebrated her birthday on Aug. 15, and on that day, Iman reshared a graphic that combined an old photo of her next to a pic of the late rock star in his younger years. Bowie died of liver cancer in January 2016.





Iman was pretty low-key immediately after the passing of her partner, but she’s been stepping out more in the last year. She’s hit the red carpet with her designer pal Zac Posen more than once and mostly attends charity galas.

View photos Iman and David Bowie in 2009. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage) More

Family has been Iman’s priority — and it’s recently grown. She shared her joy just days ago as her elder daughter, Zulekha Haywood, with her ex-husband Spencer Haywood, welcomed a baby girl. “Meet Lavinia Rose Young! My daughter Zulekha & her husband Jason’s baby!” Iman wrote on Instagram on Aug. 13. “Nana loves you! #NanaLove.”





Of course, David’s son, Duncan Jones, whom he largely raised after his split with his ex-wife Angie Bowie, welcomed a son with his wife, Rodene Ronquillo, six months after David’s death.

June 7 would have been Iman and David’s 25th wedding anniversary, and she shared a tribute post that day too. But she’s also moving on and exploring “beginnings,” according to another Instagram. Among the inspirational quotes she regularly shares was this one.





Cheers to the magic of new beginnings — and to birthday girls.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: