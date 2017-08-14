Get to know Lori Loughlin's daughters, Isabella and Olivia Giannulli

Watch out, Gigi and Bella Hadid — the Giannulli girls look ready to take Hollywood by storm.

Lori Loughlin brought her two daughters — 18-year-old Isabella and 17-year-old Olivia Giannulli —, as her dates to the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, and the teenage beauties stole the show.

So who are the new “it” girls? Here are a few things to know Bella and Olivia.

They love fashion: Bella is an up-and-coming fashion blogger with 128,000 followers on Instagram. Olivia has a YouTube beauty channel with nearly a million subscribers, and has 568,000 followers on Instagram.

“What initially got me into this was watching our mom get her makeup done for events,” Olivia told Teen Vogue. “It’s pretty special that as a kid I got to learn proper techniques from watching professionals.”

They both get their beauty inspiration from their famous mother. “Our mother always says, ‘Less is more,'” Olivia told the magazine. Bella added, “It affects my everyday routine.”

Bella has the acting bug: Olivia and Bella are both taking acting classes, but it seems Bella may be the most interested in following in her mother’s footsteps. Last winter, she starred in the Hallmark holiday movie, Every Christmas Has a Story, alongside Loughlin. It was very her first job, and she told People it was “so fun.”

Lori’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, helped make it happen.

“My husband said to me, ‘You know what, when will you ever get to be with her and get to spend that kind of time with her again?'” Loughlin told People. “So often they live in the same house, but [once] they’re teenagers, they’re out the door — once they get a car, they’re gone!”

Olivia’s goal is to have her own line of products: “It’s a dream of mine to launch a beauty or skin care company one day,” she told Teen Vogue.

They are familiar with TMZ: Being a celebrity kid typically means you’ll be on TMZ at some point. Olivia got familiar with the gossip site this month after allegedly getting into a car crash while vlogging.

Olivia was supposedly filming herself while driving moments before a truck rear-ended her vehicle and pushed it into another car. The video was posted on YouTube, but was immediately taken down. Supposedly she vowed never to vlog or text while driving again. However, Loughlin went mama bear, defending her daughter to TMZ and saying Olivia was never recording a video while driving.

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: