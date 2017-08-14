Usher tries to fly under the radar — in camo! — amid STD scandal

Nice try! Despite wearing a camouflage hat and big shades, Usher didn’t go unnoticed by paparazzi as he stepped out for a bite in L.A.

Amid the lawsuits against the “Rivals” singer from multiple people claiming he exposed them to genital herpes, the superstar grabbed lunch with pal Jermaine Dupri in West Hollywood, Calif., on Friday afternoon. While he typically flashes that megawatt grin for shutterbugs and wears some flashy threads, it seemed like he was trying to fly under the radar in a white sweatshirt, black sweats, a camo hat, and large black shades. He definitely wasn’t wearing a smile.

Usher has been keeping a low profile since multiple lawsuits were filed against him by people claiming he exposed them to the sexually transmitted disease. One woman, who filed her suit under the name Jane Doe, alleges that she had sex with The Voice coach more than once this year. (He’s been married to Grace Miguel since 2015.) Another woman in a separate suit, Quantasia Sharpton, said Usher sought her out after seeing her backstage at one of his shows and they trysted in her hotel room in 2015.

These new lawsuits were filed on the heels of news that he quietly settled a previous suit with another woman after giving her the STD. (It’s all very confusing, so here’s an explainer.)

For comparison purposes, Usher, here on his way to make a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, doesn't usually try to fly under the radar when he's out and about.

For his part, Usher has kept mum about the legal drama. We haven’t seen much of him and he hasn’t spoken out about the lawsuits, which include one male plaintiff.

TMZ has run two different stories with sources purportedly from Usher’s camp. One stated that Usher’s wife doesn’t believe the allegations against her husband, whom she has been with since 2009. More recently, Usher’s camp told the website that the singer would never have a sexual relationship with plaintiff Quantasia Sharpton, stating that the curvy woman wasn’t Usher’s type. However, on Friday, an employee of a Days Inn Hotel in Atlantic City came forward stating she saw the singer with Sharpton when she was working at the hotel in 2015.





Oh, what a tangled web…

