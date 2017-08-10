Did Blac Chyna shade Rob Kardashian in new music video?

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are supposedly working towards a resolution, but that’s not going to stop shade from flying in the meantime.

While Rob, 30, has gone underground since his July outburst, Chyna has … well, done the opposite. The 29-year-old model appears in Belly’s new music video for “P.O.P.” (Power of P***y) and seemingly makes a dig at her ex. Chyna pops up at the end of the video to bop along to an interesting lyric.

“You were seduced by her sin/ Don’t let Lucifer in/ She took you for everything/ You let her do it again,” Belly raps, while Chyna gives the camera a smirk and an eye-roll.

The lyrics are particularly relevant given that one of the many accusations Rob made during his July tirade was that Chyna used him for fame and money (and jewelry, cars, and weight loss surgery).

“I was already Blac Chyna before the Kardashians,” Chyna clapped back during an interview with ABC News.

View photos Happier times: Chyna and Rob in May 2016. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/WireImage) More

The mother of two has been engaged in a legal battle with Kardashian ever since he posted naked pictures of her without her consent. Chyna was granted a temporary restraining order after the social media rants. However, she has stated that her intent isn’t to seek sole custody and take away Dream from her father.

Rob and Chyna delayed the court hearing that had been scheduled for Tuesday in hopes that they can come to an agreement.

“We are working toward a resolution and wanted a little bit more time to see if we can get there,” Chyna’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, tells Us Weekly. “If we can’t, we are ready willing and able to go forward with the hearing on September 18.”

So far, Rob has stayed mum on Chyna’s latest antics — which is definitely a good thing.

