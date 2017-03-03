Ed Sheeran Has a Brand-New Job

Service with a smile! On Friday, Ed Sheeran hit up a local music store to sell copies of his latest album, Divide, directly to customers. That’s right: Just when you thought the 26-year-old musician couldn’t get any cuter, he decided to hang out behind a cash register and process payments from fans himself. Sheeran embraced the role, rocking an “Ed Sheeran” branded T-shirt and a name tag like the other employees. In fact, he and the employee working beside him were pretty much twins. In addition to their outfits, they both had thick glasses and ginger hair. It was almost too sweet for words.

“Quitting music, found a new job,” Sheeran wrote beside a short video displaying his retail skills (or lack thereof). “New album out now.” If this clip of him trying to complete a transaction is any indication, he better not quit his day job. (Day job = Grammy-winning music star.)





“This feels really surreal,” Sheeran’s doppelgänger said as the singer rang up a customer. Sheeran’s execution wasn’t quite perfect, as he fumbled to make change, forgot to put the album in a bag, and neglected to include a feedback card in the forgotten bag — but what he lacked in skill, he more than made up for in positive attitude. “Thank you, sir,” Sheeran said as he dropped a bunch of loose bills and change in the customer’s hand. (Then his co-worker reminded him about the bag.) “There’s a feedback card in there, if you want to…” Sheeran added, trailing off with a laugh.

Sheeran has been busy promoting Divide with the boyish charm the world has come to know and love. On Monday night, he debuted a new version of “Shape of You” with Jimmy Fallon and the Roots, using classroom instruments. If you can watch that without smiling, you have no heart.

In between promoting the album, Sheeran has been hanging out with his cats, as evidenced by his Instagram.





He also recently admitted to smacking a sober Justin Bieber in the face with a golf club when he was very drunk after a night out at a dive bar in Japan. In conclusion, Ed Sheeran is the greatest.





More from Yahoo Celebrity: