A Drunk Ed Sheeran Once Hit a Sober Justin Bieber’s Face With a Golf Club

Ed Sheeran recently sat down with the Guardian and told a story about how he once got really, really drunk. Usually that wouldn’t be newsworthy, except this time he was with his pal Justin Bieber. And it ended with him smashing Bieber in the face with a golf club. Yep.

Sheeran told the Guardian, “We were in Japan. We’d been out to a dive bar. He just drank water and I got hammered.” Not satisfied with just hanging out, Bieber then challenged Sheeran to a dare. Sheeran explained, “Then we went to a golf course, and he lay on the floor and put a golf ball in his mouth and told me to hit it out of his mouth.”

Here’s where the story took an unfortunately painful turn.

Sheeran went on to say, “F***, I need to aim this properly,’ and I swung. And you know in films when someone gets punched, and you hear that fake sound, like a slap?” Sheeran continued with his tale, saying, “But in real life when someone gets punched, you hear that dull thud, a bit sickening?” He added, “I’d cracked Justin Bieber right in the cheek with a golf club. That was one of those ‘What the f***?’ moments.” Looks like Ed Sheeran had better work on his aim.

