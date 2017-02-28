Ed Sheeran and Jimmy Fallon Doing ‘Shape of You’ With Kiddie Instruments Is Everything

Jimmy Fallon, Ed Sheeran, and the Roots making music on The Tonight Show. (Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

This is music to our ears, literally. During an appearance on The Tonight Show on Monday night, Ed Sheeran teamed up with Jimmy Fallon and the Roots for a spirited version of “Shape of You,” played with kiddie instruments. Backed by a clever mix of kazoo, ukulele, tambourine, rainbow xylophone, and the occasional drumbeat (by Fallon, of course), Sheeran belted out his hit song in true grade-school style. The two-time Grammy winner spiced up the act by pumping a banana-shaped shaker as he sang.

It was pretty clear that Fallon was having the time of his life as he waved a drumstick around to the beat and smiled like a kid in a candy shop. Every once in a while, the father of two used the mallet to hit a drum in front of him, but it seemed like he was too busy having fun to do a very consistent job with that task. (For what it’s worth, the Roots seem pretty pumped about it, too.)

“Shape of You” will appear on the 26-year-old’s new album, Divide, which bows on March 3. The single was released in January and skyrocketed to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 list — and that was before this kiddie-instruments version was completed!

Fallon’s “Classroom Instruments” segment debuted in 2012 with Carly Rae Jepsen singing “Call Me Maybe” and has gone on to boast an A-list roster of participants including Christina Aguilera (“Your Body”), Mariah Carey (“All I Want for Christmas Is You”), Madonna (“Holiday”), Meghan Trainor (“All About That Bass”), and Adele (“Hello”). While they’ve all been undeniable crowd-pleasers, something about Sheeran’s boyish charm takes this one to a whole new level. These guys are in it to win it.

Sadly, this version of the single will not be included on the album.


