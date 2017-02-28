Ciara’s Cutest Baby Bump Pix From Oscar Night

Ciara and Russell Wilson were in expectant parent glow at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on Feb. 26. (Photo: Getty Images)

Whether she’s dancing around her house lip-syncing to “I’m Every Woman” or walking the red carpet on the arm of her hunky husband, Ciara is one cute pregnant woman.

While seemingly far along in her pregnancy, the “Body Party” singer, 31, was still an event chair for the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars bash on Sunday, and she hit up the Vanity Fair Oscars party as well, so that meant multiple dress changes. (And maybe copying Beyoncé’s pregnancy style? Oh, the drama.) It also meant multiple fun photo ops with her baby bump.

View photos Ciara and Russell went with a black and white look at the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party. (Photo: John Rasimus/Barcroft Images/Getty Images) More

Late Monday night, the mom of one was clearly reflecting on her fun-filled night on the town when she shared a #latergram from the VF party in which she was posing with model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who is expecting her first child with Jason Statham.





The women were twinning with their hands on their bumps. They also rocked matching smiles, as well as their mommy curves in form-fitting dresses.

Lily Collins posted another one that we love hard. The Rules Don’t Apply actress, who had so much fun at the Vanity Fair bash that she pulled an all-nighter, is bending down and smooching Ciara’s belly. With Lily’s dark lips, good thing Ciara was wearing the red dress and not that white one.





“This baby’s getting the Hollywood treatment a little early…,” Collins noted.

Ciara also posted this photo of her NFL star, naming him her #MCM. “No Greater Feeling Than Being In Your Arms….,” she wrote with a photo of him resting his hand on her bump.





This will be the first child for the couple, though Wilson is hands-on with Future, Ciara’s 2-year-old son from her relationship with her rapper ex.





