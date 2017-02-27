Jennifer Aniston’s Oscars Gown Is Just Jennifer Lopez’s Style

Jennifer Aniston was spotted at last night’s Vanity Fair Oscars party in L.A. sporting some serious leg in a sexy black Versace gown, which quickly drew comparisons to at least one dress that Angelina Jolie has worn. However, it should have brought to mind another leading lady: Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez, 47, wore the same glam dress during an August performance at Radio City Music Hall in NYC. Fans will remember that J.Lo rocked the gown as she surprised ex-husband Marc Anthony onstage at his concert.

The Office Christmas Party star, 48, added a reported $10.7 million in Lorraine Schwartz jewels and a subtle black handbag to her chic look. True to form, she kept her hair and makeup simple. Aniston must have been feeling modest, as added a sheer panel up front.

Not surprisingly, Lopez, the woman who made another, even lower-cut Versace gown famous when she wore it to the 2000 Grammys, confidently wore the dress with the plunging neckline intact. She wore her hair in a ponytail and sported minimal bling … at least for J.Lo.





