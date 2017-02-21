Drake Gives Rihanna a Birthday Shout-Out, While Jennifer Lopez Gets Grilled About the Singer

Drake and Rihanna may not have worked out in the romance department (yet, at least), but the Canadian singer still has “a lot of love” for his ex-girlfriend and frequent collaborator.

During Drizzy’s concert in Dublin on Monday, he gave RiRi a special shout-out on her birthday.

“It’s somebody’s birthday today — somebody I have a lot of love for and a lot of respect for,” he told the crowd about Rihanna, who turned 29. “So instead of singing ‘Happy Birthday,’ though, we just going to do this. We just going to do this in Dublin tonight. Instead of singing ‘Happy Birthday,’ we gonna set it off just like this. Run it!”

Drake, 30, then performed a medley of their three hits, “Work,” “Take Care,” and “Too Good.” Naturally, the crowd went wild.

Rihanna and Drake rekindled their on-again, off-again relationship last year, but called it quits in October. Two months later, the “One Song” crooner cozied up to Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez, 47, continued to dodge questions about her relationship with Drake on Tuesday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Ellen asked J.Lo who she spent Valentine’s Day with before flashing a cozy photo of the singer with Drake.

“He’s off on tour right now,” the Shades of Blue actress smiled.

“We did a song together, if that’s what you’re ‘asking,’” Lopez said before referencing the above Instagram photo. “We weren’t writing a song right at that moment. … We were just hanging out.”

Maybe that explanation is enough for Rihanna to follow Lopez on Instagram again.

