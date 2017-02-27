Halle Berry Went for a Naked Swim After the Oscars

Halle Berry stunned at the 89th Academy Awards in a custom one-shoulder pink Atelier Versace gown. But after the show, the Oscar winner couldn’t wait to ditch her gown and unwind. Berry posted a sultry video on her Twitter account, writing, “After a long award show a girl can’t wait to take it off!”

In the video, Berry can be seen slowly stripping off her Versace dress while walking toward the pool to Bruno Mars’s aptly titled smooth jam “Versace on the Floor.”

This isn’t the first time Berry’s crossed paths with Mars. Berry makes a special appearance on his album 24K Magic on a ballad called “Calling All My Lovelies,” in which Mars reaches her voicemail. “Hi, you’ve reached Halle Berry. Sorry, I can’t get to the phone right now, but if you leave your name and number, I’ll get right back to you,” she says before blowing a kiss in the air. Maybe now she’ll call you back, Bruno.

