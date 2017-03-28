Donald Trump’s Childhood Home Purchased by Mystery Buyer for $2.14 Million
Nowadays, when Donald Trump speaks about his home, he might mean his $100 million penthouse at Trump Tower or Mar-a-Lago, his winter White House, but once upon a time, the president grew up in more modest digs. Trump spent his childhood in Jamaica Estates — an affluent, upper-middle class neighborhood in Queens, N.Y.
A mystery buyer recently purchased Trump’s childhood home for $2.14 million. The president’s father, Fred C. Trump, built the home in 1940. The Tudor-style brick and stucco home has 2,500-square-feet of main living space, with an 1,100-square-foot basement.
While the house may not include the 24-karat gold accents that famously adorn Trump’s NYC penthouse, the quaint home boasts 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a living room with a fireplace, a five-car driveway with a detached two-car garage, and arched doorways and hardwood floors throughout.
According to Politico, real estate mogul Michael Davis bought the home for $1.39 million before Trump’s inauguration, then turned a 50 percent profit by flipping the house at an auction. The identity of the purchaser was obscured behind a limited liability corporation, Trump Birth House, and the sale closed on March 23.
David Bowie’s old apartment costs $6.5 million and includes his grand piano:
Read more from Yahoo Celebrity:
- What Is Mariah Carey’s Real Age? We Investigate on Her 48th (or 47th?) Birthday
- Down, Boy! Val Kilmer Unabashedly Creeps on Cate Blanchett
- Cuba Gooding Jr. Pulls Up Sarah Paulson’s Skirt at PaleyFest — and His Bad-Boy Behavior Continues