Cuba Gooding Jr. Pulls Up Sarah Paulson's Skirt at PaleyFest — and His Bad Boy Behavior Continues

Show me the… bad judgment! Cuba Gooding is raising eyebrows — again! — by pulling up Sarah Paulson’s skirt when they were onstage at PaleyFest over the weekend.

Promoting American Horror Story: Roanoke on Sunday, the high-energy actor, 49, best known for screaming “Show me the money!” at Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire (and getting an Oscar for it) channeled his inner 7-year-old naughty schoolboy by coming up behind his mega-talented co-star —who plays his wife in the FX series — and pulling up the back of her Prada dress while she posed for photos with Kathy Bates in Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre. Paulson, to her credit, didn’t turn around and smack him. She let out a shriek and a laugh — and, ever the professional, it was on with the show. However, the Internet was all kinds of angry for her.

Um… so is @cubagoodingjr allowed to get away with lifting @MsSarahPaulson skirt at @paleycenter? Total disrespect to a woman — WinterThreds (@piratepenzan) March 27, 2017

@cubagoodingjr hi, dude. did you apologize to Sarah? you should if you didn’t bc what you did was Gross and Disrespectful — kommissar (@choirgirI) March 27, 2017

It turns out Cuba Gooding Jr is a dickhead who has no respect for women. He had absolutely no right to lift Sarah Paulson’s dress like it ???????? — Rebecca O'Keeffe (@RebeccaOkeeffe5) March 27, 2017

Gooding has always been unpredictable (remember his Oscar speech?), but his behavior has definitely shifted over to questionable in recent years. Maybe it’s not a coincidence that three years ago he separated from his high school sweetheart wife, Sara Kapfer, after 20 years of marriage. In January, he filed for divorce.

The month before his divorce filing, Gooding — high off his success playing O.J. Simpson in The People v. O.J. Simpson— delivered a curse-filled speech while honoring designer John Varvatos at the Footwear News Achievement Awards. (At one point he told the crowd, “I’m drunk now, motherf***ers, so deal with it.”) But even before that he’s made several headlines for inappropriate interactions with women.

Last March, Page Six detailed his antics during a night out at a Santa Monica, Ca., bar, in which his vile pickup line on a patron had the woman and her friends hightailing it out of there in “disgust.”

Earlier that month, a boys’ trip to Miami also called out his “pervy party behavior.” He spent his days camped out at the Fontainebleau Hotel pool, where the “Jekyll and Hyde” star would quickly go from “super-friendly to super-aggressive,” according to an onlooker. “He kept grabbing beers and kissing my sunburn,” said one woman. “It was really uncomfortable.”