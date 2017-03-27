Down, Boy! Val Kilmer Unabashedly Creeps on Cate Blanchett

As we’ve mentioned, Val Kilmer’s Twitter is a treasure trove of bizarre stories about other celebrities, but his new one about Cate Blanchett is creeper to the max.

Iceman, who we are glad to see healthy again after his mystery illness, has been posting about the two-time Academy Award winner — a married mom of four — for days now. It started with a post about how the Top Gun actor, 57, once “flew all the way to Australia just to talk to” the blonde, 47. However, her playwright husband, Andrew Upton, “met me first. Or, instead, I guess, to be accurate.”

The actor and artist (who also sells his artwork through his social media sites) added a selfie with the post. Minutes later, he added, “And recently I’ve had 2 dreams with #CateBlanchett in them. Her husband wasn’t in either of them.”

That was enough of a statement, really, but he continued. First he retweeted someone’s post naming Blanchett her #WCW (Woman Crush Wednesday). It’s a GIF of Cate saying, “It’s always yes.”





The next day, Kilmer was still thinking about Cate. He explained that she has a special kind of magic, saying, “She’s just as amazing in person. Some super stars aren’t-Some superstars don’t do a thing to ya in person-Cate is so real it’s almost unreal.”

If you thought that would have been the period at the end of the sentence, you are wrong. He posted again to say that he once did a cameo “just to hang w/ #cateblanchett who pickd up a shovel in our sc. I was so dazzled by HOW she picked it up I forgot my line.”

An hour later, he posted this photo of the megatalent. “I mean even if she couldnt act you know what I mean?” he gushed.

After taking five to pine over Jessica Chastain, who he has a lot of “love, love, love, love, love” for…

…it was back to posting about Cate on Sunday. He said his posts were written with the “highest respect and admiration” for the Australian star (and the same can be said about his posts about other celebrities). “She’s a friend of mine and I’ve met her husband thru the years and we’ve all gotten along just fine. Anyone who thinks I need to curb my enthusiasm for a great rare artist doesn’t understand how difficult the job is and how we artist count on the respect of our peers. She will Back up every word I say n love that I say I love her. I would love an actor I didn’t even enjoy if he flew the world to talk about a role.”

