A Look Inside Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago: The New ‘Winter White House’

Mar-a-Lago sits along a coveted stretch of coastline in Palm Beach, Fla. It was built between 1924 and 1927 by cereal heiress and socialite Marjorie Merriweather Post.

Post, who died in 1973, bequeathed the mansion to the U.S. government for use as a warm-weather retreat for the president.

However, the government returned the donation to Post’s daughters in 1980 due to the annual maintenance cost, which exceeded $1 million. That same year, the estate was declared a National Historic Landmark.

Donald Trump purchased the property, which he would later dub the “Winter White House,” in 1985 for $5 million and used it solely as a private residence until turning it into a private members-only club in 1995.

Trump built a 20,000-square-foot ballroom coated with $7 million in gold leaf and spent $100,00 on four gold-plated sinks.

The Mar-a-Lago Club also boasts an oceanfront swimming pool, a beauty salon, a spa, five red clay tennis courts, a croquet court, and seaside cabanas. And the property has two retail outlets: a tennis pro shop overlooking Lake Worth and a boutique adjacent to the Trump Spa.

