Ciara Reveals How Much She Weighs 6 Weeks After Giving Birth

Ciara is officially back in the gym… and on the scale.

The fit singer, who welcomed daughter Sienna Princess Wilson with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson on April 28, shared a snapshot of the numbers she saw Thursday: 178.6 pounds.





“I said I wasn’t going to gain 60lbs Carrying Sienna, and… I did exactly that!!” she captioned a photo of her scale. “4 weeks after her birth I lost 20 lbs. This Weeks Goal is 10lbs. I was 183 yesterday. #BounceBack #LevelUp.”

Ciara, 31, has explained that she started exercising as soon as she got the OK from the doctor, following the birth of her first child. She shares a 3-year-old son, Future Jr., with her former fiancé, rapper Future.

“Once I got back into it, I worked out two or three times daily,” Ciara told Shape magazine in August 2015. “I would go to [celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson] first for my one-hour training session, then I’d have two more cardio sessions later in the day. That, along with a really clean eating plan, was how I lost 60 pounds in four months. It was a very intense program, and I was extremely focused on it.”

While she’s clearly determined to drop the baby weight, Ciara isn’t one for starvation diets. She’s more about listening to her body.

During her pregnancy with Sienna, she revealed that the food she craved was water with lemon and acai bowls — so, yeah, nothing too crazy. However, Ciara’s mentioned before that she does appreciate French fries, cheeseburgers, pizza, Oreos, and vanilla ice cream.

“I love eating and I enjoy it and I take advantage of it when I’m carrying,” she told E!. “So this is like ‘game on’! I eat all the food that I’ve wanted to at any time!”

Despite splurging a bit during her pregnancy, Ciara was still confident enough to pose topless in a photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar.





