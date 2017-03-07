Pregnant Ciara Poses Nude for Harper’s Bazaar

Ciara is glowing and gorgeous!

The 31-year-old singer flaunted her bare baby bump for a photo shoot for Harper's Bazaar, going topless in one stunning shot.

Dani Brubaker for HarpersBazaar.com

She also shows off her pregnancy figure in a completely clear trench coat with nothing underneath.

"There's this unspoken word: love. When you meet successful powerful women, you show each other love." @ciara https://t.co/2ZofKpufyM — Harper's Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) March 7, 2017

Her adorable son, 2-year-old Future, also posed with her for a couple of cute snaps, sweetly giving his mom a kiss as they posed in matching white button-up shirts.

Clearly, the "Body Party" singer enjoyed herself.

Ciara gushes to the magazine about her husband, 28-year-old Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. The singer says that above all, Wilson is supportive of her.

"If someone's not supporting you and your vision and your dreams, whether it's your relationship partner, your friend, whomever, then you've got to make sure to keep it moving," she says. "If people aren't lifting you up, even if you're the strongest person in the world, eventually it does chip away at you. You don't even realize that you're losing yourself."

"And that's the scariest place to be in life," she continues. "I don't want to lose myself. I love myself too much. I love life too much."

Aside from looking forward to the arrival of her second child, Ciara is currently recording her seventh studio album. As for rumored internet feuds between her and fellow female artists like Beyonce and Rihanna, Ciara says this definitely isn't the case.

"There's this unspoken word: love," she says. "When you meet successful powerful women, you show each other love, because it is a tough environment."

But one thing we know Ciara doesn't struggle with is her chic maternity style. Late last month, she and her hubby stepped out for date night during Oscars weekend, when she looked flawless in a unique LBD.

