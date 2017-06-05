Christian Slater Plays With Puppies as a Wedding Gift to Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail

Emmy Rossum and her new husband, Sam Esmail, love animals — you may have gotten that from the photos of their honeymoon — and they asked guests at their recent wedding to donate to an animal rescue organization in lieu of gifts. Well, Christian Slater has already taken them up on it.

Over the weekend, Slater, one of the stars of Esmail’s Mr. Robot series, gave money and his time at the NKLA Super Adoption in Woodland Hills, Calif., where he hung out with the folks at Best Friends Animal Society while they tried to adopt out dogs and cats. The actor and his wife, Brittany, sponsored an hour of adoptions, paying all the fees for people rescuing pets, and got up close and personal with the animals.





“Thank you @emmyrossum and @samesmail for introducing us to this amazing organization and for asking for donations to @bestfriendsanimalsociety instead of wedding gifts,” Slater, 47, wrote. “We sponsored an hour of adoptions today in your honor! #SaveThemAll.”

Slater shared a bunch of photos of his do-gooding, and if they don’t give you warm fuzzies, nothing will. We particularly enjoyed the dog licking him (that’s Toby), but we are suckers for photos of rescues, no matter their age or breed.

Christian Slater plays with puppies at the NKLA Super Adoption on Saturday. (Photo: Christian Slater via Instagram)

The actor and his missus have their own canine crew at home — and they are both rescues. He adopted Fish (below, right) three years ago after the dog was found under a dumpster and taken in by a rescue organization in Miami. And he fell in love with Hoot “when I walked by an adoption center in the Palisades and our eyes met.” Her backstory was that she was hit by car in L.A. and left for dead. “Apart from a big scar on her back and a funny hopping limp, she’s seven pounds of love and proof that rescues are the best dogs!”

















Slater was a guest at Rossum and Esmail’s gorgeous NYC wedding on May 28. After they exchanged vows at a temple, the reception was held at the Guggenheim Museum, where Slater, Robert Downey Jr., Hilary Swank, Rami Malek, and William H. Macy danced the night away. The newlyweds are now honeymooning in Africa and spent time communing with nature in Rwanda, which has made for some incredible photo ops.





