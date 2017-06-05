Twitter Reacts to Keshia Knight Pulliam Accompanying Bill Cosby to His Sexual Assault Trial

A smiley Bill Cosby and Keshia Knight Pulliam arrived at the Montgomery County Courthouse for the opening of his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pa. on June 5. (Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images)

It appeared to be a happy — and joke-filled — reunion for Bill Cosby and his TV daughter Keshia Knight Pulliam on Monday. As photogs snapped their photo, they walked arm in arm with big smiles on their face.

While the joyous reunion between The Cosby Show co-stars would have been fitting for a red carpet, they were actually arriving at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., for the start of his sexual assault trial. The one-time beloved TV dad is facing charges that he drugged and molested a former Temple University employee at his Philadelphia-area home in 2004. More than 40 other women have accused the 79-year-old entertainer of sexual misconduct but this is the only one being brought to trial.

Pulliam, who played the youngest Huxtable kid, clearly believes in Cosby’s innocence, and showed her loyalty to the man responsible for giving her a career. But the criticism to their oddly joyful arrival at court today has been harsh.

This Twitter user described it as a “slap in the face to all those victims.”

This is a slap in the face to all those victims by Keshia Knight Pulliam giving her support to the sexual criminal of Bill Cosby. https://t.co/BcAC02kStj — Eric Benitez (@Eric_Benitez1) June 5, 2017





This woman was confused by Pulliam, 38, supporting Cosby after attending a meeting with the actress at Atlanta’s City Hall about fighting sexual assault in that city “and BELIEVING survivors.”

It's weird to me that Keshia Knight Pulliam is escorting Bill Cosby for his sexual assault trial b/c I was in a meeting w/ her before… — Venkayla Haynes (@VenkaylaHaynes) June 5, 2017





In City Hall w/ APD, City Council, survivors, and advocates discussing fighting against sexual assault in Atlanta and BELIEVING survivors. — Venkayla Haynes (@VenkaylaHaynes) June 5, 2017





She offered her input on next steps which is great but why turn around and escort him? Like I’m really confused. — Venkayla Haynes (@VenkaylaHaynes) June 5, 2017





This person was “disappointed.”





There was speculation she received a paycheck for being there (or that she should have).

I wonder if Bill Cosby is paying Keshia Knight Pulliam to be there. — Sarah Studley (@StudleyEsq) June 5, 2017





JUST IN: Keshia Knight Pulliam earning her single mom pay today with Bill Cosby. pic.twitter.com/iGDdkvtBmd — Becky Bourgeois (@BlackKhaleesi) June 5, 2017





Does Keshia Knight Pulliam need a check or something? — Rap Game Ina Garten (@KaraBTweets) June 5, 2017





This one made a TV reference.

Bill Cosby went to court with Keshia Knight? Rudy is supposed to help with is sexual assault case?

Talk about jumping the shark… — Dawn Colette (@DawnColette3) June 5, 2017





There were gifs.

Me watching how Keshia Knight Pulliam's PR team handles her going to trial with Bill Cosby…. pic.twitter.com/uMD2XSPG1E — d. h. ???? (@tiemyshoedude) June 5, 2017





Me when Keshia Knight Pulliam arrives to the cookout No entry here boo pic.twitter.com/2JOd7ArnIa — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) June 5, 2017









Keshia Knight Pulliam clearly has some bundles or lipgloss to sling. Nobody needs promo this bad. A mess pic.twitter.com/kjr0iNCUj6 — Candis McLean (@CandisRMcLean) June 5, 2017





This person wasn’t as harsh, simply saying it was “not a good a good look supporting a serial rapist.”

Keshia Knight. What the hell are you doing? Not a good look supporting a serial rapist. "Bill Cosby" — Tricia resist Nixx (@P_Nixx) June 5, 2017





And this one didn’t care who Cosby brought and thinks the rest of the world shouldn’t either.

Wait, KESHIA KNIGHT PULLIAM!? He’s obs innocent then. — Matthew Gilbertson (@MattRGilbertson) June 5, 2017





They weren’t all negative.

Regardless of the outcome of Bill Cosby's trial, I respect Keshia Knight Pulliam for being there. Innocent until proven guilty, right? — B Howard (@BHoward_ESQ) June 5, 2017





Keshia Knight Pulliam that's loyalty babe ???? — ????Rolla (@_CartierBOY) June 5, 2017





Keshia Knight Pulliam showing up with Bill Cosby to his trial is beyond dope! Never forget who brought you up! ???????? — MindYaBiness (@TyWalston_40) June 5, 2017