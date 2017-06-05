Twitter Reacts to Keshia Knight Pulliam Accompanying Bill Cosby to His Sexual Assault Trial

Suzy Byrne
Editor
A smiley Bill Cosby and Keshia Knight Pulliam arrived at the Montgomery County Courthouse for the opening of his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pa. on June 5. (Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images)

It appeared to be a happy — and joke-filled — reunion for Bill Cosby and his TV daughter Keshia Knight Pulliam on Monday. As photogs snapped their photo, they walked arm in arm with big smiles on their face.

While the joyous reunion between The Cosby Show co-stars would have been fitting for a red carpet, they were actually arriving at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., for the start of his sexual assault trial. The one-time beloved TV dad is facing charges that he drugged and molested a former Temple University employee at his Philadelphia-area home in 2004. More than 40 other women have accused the 79-year-old entertainer of sexual misconduct but this is the only one being brought to trial.

Pulliam, who played the youngest Huxtable kid, clearly believes in Cosby’s innocence, and showed her loyalty to the man responsible for giving her a career. But the criticism to their oddly joyful arrival at court today has been harsh.

This Twitter user described it as a “slap in the face to all those victims.”


This woman was confused by Pulliam, 38, supporting Cosby after attending a meeting with the actress at Atlanta’s City Hall about fighting sexual assault in that city “and BELIEVING survivors.”




This person was “disappointed.”


There was speculation she received a paycheck for being there (or that she should have).




This one made a TV reference.


There were gifs.





 

This person wasn’t as harsh, simply saying it was “not a good a good look supporting a serial rapist.”


And this one didn’t care who Cosby brought and thinks the rest of the world shouldn’t either.


They weren’t all negative.




She even got applause — virtual ones.


According to a Fox News reporter on the scene, Pulliam left court saying it’s important to support friends “when things are great and things aren’t great.” That’s something she’s learned personally as she’s been battling with her soon-to-be ex-husband over their infant daughter since she first learned she was pregnant.

Pulliam reportedly won’t be the only Cosby Show alum attending the trial to support their famous former boss. Phylicia Rashad, who played Cosby’s TV wife, is also expected to make an appearance at some point.

Find out what the rest of the Huxtables think about the accusations against Cosby here:


Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: