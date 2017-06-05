Ireland Baldwin Shows Off Ta-Tas and Tats in Topless Instagram Photo

Ireland Baldwin looks just like her mom, Kim Basinger, in a sultry new topless photo she shared on Instagram. Well, minus an extensive collection of pop culture-celebrating arm tattoos.

A week after posing in her bra and undies in a post putting body shamers in their place, the model, 21, took off even more, rocking nothing more than her jeans. Alec Baldwin’s kiddo had one hand covering her nipple, and the pose showed off her very decorated arm, which features an array of tats, including Ziggy Stardust, Hello Kitty, fangs, and a skeleton. Ireland’s pose in the Insta snap also seemed very Basinger-esque. One look at that pout removes any question who her famous mama is.

While we’d describe the look as edgier than her mom’s, the Oscar winner isn’t shy about turning up the heat in the sake of art. You’ll recall that there was quite a bit of spiciness in 9 1/2 Weeks.

There is no question that Kim Basinger and Ireland Baldwin are related.

While Ireland’s new photo is all sex appeal, she shows a down-to-earth side with her fans on social media. Another photo from the same shoot (in which she was wearing a top) was captioned: “All I want is a big ole hoagie and a bud light.”





A day before that, she took her critics to task after they apparently criticized one of her photos. She told them she was “not going to be body shamed for being pale or not stick thin. I’m not going to spend hours photoshopping my authenticity away. I’m not going to beat myself up for not looking like someone else. I’m not going to be told that I’m damaged goods because of my tattoos.” And she urged the haters to start loving themselves.

You do you, Ireland. You do you.





