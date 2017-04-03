Busy Philipps Cooked Mac and Cheese for Her Kids in Fashion L.A. Awards Dress

Busy Philipps, seen here at Daily Front Row’s 3rd Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday, cooked macaroni and cheese in this dress. (Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Busy Philipps is our kind of gal. After making a super-glamorous appearance at Sunday’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards, she ducked out early to head home and greet her kids, who were arriving from a spring-break trip. A hot dinner of macaroni and cheese upon their arrival was requested, so she cooked it — in her beautiful gown.

The Cougar Town alum, 37, looked beautiful in the metallic dress, which showed a kiss of her tummy (go, SoulCycle!), that she wore to the event, where she gave a speech in honor of her stylist Karla Welch. She shared a series of Instagram Stories from the show, speaking of being nervous about giving her speech in front of an intimidating crowd that included Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, and Fergie. (She sat at a table with Yolanda Hadid, who was getting the Mother of the Year Award. For realsies.)

Here’s Busy leaving for the awards show. The keys comment stems from being drunk and locked out of her house — in the rain — after the Golden Globes in January:





Upon her arrival home from the show, Busy had the idea to cook in the dress.

“OK, guys — I just walked in the door ’cause I got the text that the plane landed, the kids are coming, and they want macaroni and cheese,” she said. “So I kinda feel like I should just make macaroni and cheese in this dress.” And so she did — in addition to chopping some veggies.

View photos Busy Philipps gets ready to chop veggies in her red carpet dress. (GIF: Busy Philipps via Instagram) More

While it was great listening to her stories about the show — including that Kim “is beautiful in person” and Nicki took a selfie during her speech (“No shade. God bless. If I were Nicki Minaj, nothing but selfies”) — our favorite part was watching her inside her kitchen stirring mac in that dress.

View photos Yes, the sound that is made while stirring macaroni and cheese is pretty disgusting, as she noted. (GIF: Busy Philipps via Instagram) More

Even she knew the whole thing was awesome.

View photos “You guys…” We love Busy. (GIF: Busy Philipps via Instagram) More

Busy, who is married to Marc Silverstein, was her BFF Michelle Williams’s date throughout awards season. As of late, she’s been working on a new pilot for NBC called The Sackett Sisters, which she is appearing in with Casey Wilson. It is produced by Tina Fey, and we hope it gets picked up because we need more Busy in our lives. ’Til then, we’ll have Instagram Stories.





