America Ferrera Keeps It Real After Completing Second Triathlon

America Ferrera may be in triathlon shape, but it doesn’t mean it doesn’t still hurt.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star, 32, competed in her second Olympic-distance triathlon on Sunday. The Lavaman was held at Waikoloa Beach Resort, Hawaii, and she finished in 3:49:58, scoring her personal best swim time in the process. But America — who was just on crutches weeks ago with an ankle injury — was admittedly “crushed” after she crossed the finish line.

The Superstore actress, who wrote about her triathlon training for the New York Times last fall, competed with her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, and sister, Jennifer Ferrera. They raised over $16,000, under the name Ferrilliams, for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. (The donors list was star studded, including Eva Longoria and Judith Light.) America noted they were “ready to crush … (or at least survive it)” before the race the race started.

Here she is “sprinting through the sand to the finish line,” captured by Ryan, who finished the race in 2:44:39. The temps were soaring, as all her flame emojis indicate.

And the Ugly Betty vet’s post-race photo was a framer. Standing on two feet? Check. Toothy grin? Check. Toned bod. Check check. This is where she noted that she “got my personal best swim time!” She also “ran on my rehabbed ankle the whole time! No walking! I own you, Lavaman!”

But lest you think it was easy, here’s our favorite photo of all. Ryan and Jennifer celebrating while America was … on the ground. “I’m the one on the floor,” she wrote. “#TeamFerrilliams crushed. #dead.”

Ryan also shared a cute shot, calling it the artwork for the ’90s cover band. America looks like she’s straining a bit to get that medal up, but she did it.

In America’s NYT piece, she said when Ryan decided he was going to do a triathlon to raise money for charity, her inner insecurities reared their ugly heads. “Don’t even think about it, America! You’re the fat kid. The procrastinator. The quitter. You have cellulite. YOU ARE NOT A TRIATHLETE!” she wrote. Needless to say, she got the best of them then — and again this time as she added another medal to her trophy case.

All we can say is: Go, girl.





