Kim Kardashian Had a Scare Sunday Night

All’s well that ends well, especially if you’re Kim Kardashian. On Sunday night, the 36-year-old reality star had a frightening run-in with a fan while she was leaving hot spot Mr. Chow with her friend Fajer Fahad. The fan, a young man, walked right into the mother of two before then walking into a parking meter. Clad in jeans and sporting a giant backpack, the man seemed as startled as Kim was by the incident. A wide-eyed Kim looked on as her security swooped in and grabbed the man by his shirt.

The man, who was wearing sunglasses even though it was night, lifted his hands up as if in an act of surrender as soon as the bodyguard had him in his grasp. While claims quickly began flying that Kim had been attacked, she took to Twitter to set the record straight.

“So @JonathanCheban just called me & asked if I was ok & read online I was attacked outside of Mr. Chow,” she shared. “Totally not true! Such weird rumors.” About 90 minutes later she added, “A random guy walks near me & almost bumped into me but he hit the parking meter. Not attacked me. Hope he’s ok!”

So @JonathanCheban just called me & asked if I was ok & read online I was attacked outside of Mr. Chow. Totally not true! Such weird rumors — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 3, 2017





A random guy walks near me & almost bumped into me but he hit the parking meter. Not attacked me. Hope he's ok! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 3, 2017





Of course, everyone was on high alert because just six months ago, Kardashian was attacked and robbed in Paris. The traumatic incident had a big impact on the social media star, who took a break from posting for months after. Recently, fans have glimpsed the aftermath of the assault through Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as Kim has discussed the experience with her family, revealing that at one point she thought she was going to die.

This incident, however, seemed to be just a blip on the radar. While she clearly appeared startled and shaken in the photos when the man approached her (which is reasonable), her quick response on social media seemed to indicate that she’s honestly just fine. Earlier in the night, Kim had attended the Daily Front Row’s 3rd Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, which explains why she was so incredibly decked out in a sheer gown at dinner.





She had taken famed photographer Mert Alas as her date (sorry, Kanye!) and the two appeared to have had quite a grand time as they goofed around inside the event before any of the other guests arrived.





