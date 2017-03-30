Behold the Vin Diesel Ham and Cheese Sandwich

If you thought that Cristiano Ronaldo statue would be the most bizarre of the week, you’d be very wrong. A mechanical engineer in Ventura, Calif., has created a bust of Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel made entirely of sandwich toppings — plus some googly eyes that are probably plastic — that’s a game-changer.

William Osman regularly posts videos that show him laser cutting, say a pumpkin or a “gingerbread trailer park.” So when a viewer suggested that he challenge himself with the Diesel project, he went with it. The video that resulted shows Osman laser cutting stacks of ham and cheese in what he called, “the world’s grossest protein puzzle.” They even added mayonnaise!

Meanwhile, Diesel himself spent Wednesday doing something much more Hollywood — promoting the eighth installment of the blockbuster Fast franchise, Fate of the Furious — at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. He and some of his co-stars, including Charlize Theron and Tyrese Gibson, surprised the crowd with a screening of the flick.

While talking about the movie, Diesel also choked up talking about his late friend Paul Walker, who played the lead role in the series until his 2013 death. Diesel said he was “reminded of this angel that was so integral to this concept of brotherhood” while making it.

“The irony is when I thought about going into this eighth chapter, it was Paul Walker who promised eight,” said the 49-year-old actor. “I just play it over and over in my brain, him saying, ‘Eight is guaranteed.’ I always feel like he’s looking down on us, so never want to let him down.”

Diesel reportedly has very different feelings about another cast member, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who was noticeably absent for the event. According to the Hollywood Reporter, that was by design, as Diesel and the Rock are being kept away from each other during the press tour for the movie. The two feuded during filming, reportedly because Diesel was often late to the set. Their beef became public when the Rock complained about some of his male co-stars being “candy asses” and “chicken s***.”

Now, at least one of them is an actual ham and cheese sandwich. (That was really bad, wasn’t it?)





