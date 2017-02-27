8 Things You Didn’t See at the Oscars 2017

When it comes down to it, stripping away the gold statues, the acceptance speeches, and the orchestra playing winners off the stage, the Oscars are just one big party. Like all parties, some of the most interesting things happen when no one — or at least no cameras — are looking. Here are a few moments that you probably missed.
1. Warren Beatty and the in-house audience were just as confused as the rest of us about the Best Picture snafu.
When it was revealed that Beatty and Faye Dunaway had incorrectly announced La La Land as the winner of the night’s biggest award, and that Moonlight had actually nabbed the honor, there were audible gasps in the theater. Some people thought it was a prank. When everyone finally started to understand what was happening, they seemed happy Moonlight had won.
However, the conversation about that superawkward moment continued at the Governors’ Ball, the ceremony’s official afterparty. Many people in the crowd could be heard saying: “Can you believe it?” and “They need a new accounting firm.” Also, “OMG, I feel so bad for La La Land.” There was surely a lot of compassion for the Moonlight cast and crew, too, since people in the crowd seemed to be big fans of the flick.
As for Beatty, he told partygoers at the Governors Ball who asked — and everyone did — that he read what he’d been given and that he had no idea that he was reading from the incorrect envelope. The 79-year-old actor kindly took photos with people and was very nice, but only stayed at the shindig for a short time.
2. Ryan Gosling lived up to his reputation.
La La Land leading man Gosling was being pulled in several different directions, but he remained gracious and happy throughout the evening. In fact, Eva Mendes’s man went out of his way to compliment a woman in a wheelchair on how pretty she looked. He was the ideal audience member, too, as he was one of the only stars who held onto the program handed out to people when they walked into the Dolby Theatre — and greeted a bunch of tourists that Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel ushered in from Hollywood Boulevard to meet the stars.
3. Sting was a total fanboy over Taraji P. Henson.
Following his performance, Sting walked out to a side bar during the ceremony. Fans clamored to meet him, but the singer made a beeline for actress Henson. He repeatedly told the Hidden Figures star that he’s a big fan and asked to take a photo with her. “Of course, the one time I don’t have my phone on me. Are you kidding?!” Henson exclaimed. Luckily, Henson’s friend did have a phone and saved the day.
4. The Hidden Figures cast won the unofficial award for having the most fun.
No one likes all their co-workers, right? Well, all the members of the Hidden Figures cast appeared to genuinely get along and like each other. They went to the bar outside the ceremony together and were the life of the party. Taraji P. Henson also ran into her Empire co-star Terrence Howard, whom she’s rumored to be feuding with, but they were hugging and laughing. She affectionately referred to him as “T.”
5. The crowd went wild for Mahershala Ali.
When the Moonlight star won for Best Supporting Actor, he got a standing ovation from people who weren’t at all affiliated with the movie. And the people at the Oscars are a crowd that’s tough to impress!
6. Ginnifer Goodwin was missing Bill Paxton.
Goodwin, who was hanging out near the bar with her husband, Josh Dallas, talked about having a tough time with Bill Paxton’s death. (They worked together on HBO’s Big Love.) The actress was trying to be happy and celebrate people and the industry that he loved, she said.
A guest/fan also asked Michelle Williams to FaceTime his daughter and she happily agreed #Oscars pic.twitter.com/40XzqA0aAz
— Taryn Ryder (@taryder) February 27, 2017
7. Michelle Williams took a FaceTime call on the red carpet.
The Manchester by the Sea actress was happy to say hello to someone on FaceTime, when a phone was held in front of her as she walked down the red carpet. Williams, of course, took that walk with her regular awards show date, friend Busy Philipps.
8. Even after a decade in the movie biz, Emma Stone was starstruck.
La La Land’s Stone seemed nervous and gushed about how excited she was to be at the show — a sentiment she echoed in her acceptance speech for Best Actress. Luckily, she had a group of girlfriends by her side much of the night.
