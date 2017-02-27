Natalie Portman, Ryan Gosling, Samuel L. Jackson, and More Headline a Special Oscars Edition of Mean Tweets

Celebrities Read Mean Tweets has become a beloved staple of Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show, so it’s no surprise that the bit made an appearance at the Academy Awards.

“Tonight is a celebration of the movies and those who lift us up, but we must also acknowledge those who push us down — the Internet trolls who use their words to keep us grounded, day after day, night after night,” Kimmel said. “Tonight we shine a spotlight on them with a special Oscars edition of Mean Tweets.”

The festivities were kicked off by Best Actress nominee Natalie Portman, who read a tweet from someone claiming that Portman would only order hot tea with lemon for lunch, but never an entrée. An extremely pregnant Portman turned to the side to show off her baby bump and said simply, “You’re wrong.”

She was followed by Best Actor nominee Ryan Gosling, who read a tweet saying, “Oh look at me … I’m Ryan Gosling, I have perfect bone structure and kind eyes. Go f*** yourself, Ryan Gosling.” He then gave the phone in his hand a withering glance.

Samuel Jackson gleefully agreed with a Twitter user who said he had “resting fart face,” while Jessica Chastain was confused by a tweeter who claimed he/she was going to white-balance the TV on her chest. “I don’t even know what that means,” the actress said, with a confused laugh. Felicity Jones then read a tweet claiming that she and Eddie Redmayne have the same face, so it was only natural that she would be followed by Redmayne, who read, “Dear Eddie Redmayne. I hate your stinking guts. You make me vomit, you’re the scum between my toes. Love Zhenya XO.” What else could Redmayne do but laugh?

Even Whoopi Goldberg, herself an Academy Award winner and former Oscars host, got in on the action, sharing a tweet from someone who said when his arms were raised, someone claimed he looked like he had Goldberg in a headlock. Goldberg just chuckled and said, “Really? That’s it?”

But of course, no Oscars Mean Tweet session would be complete without self-professed Oscar nerd Lin-Manuel Miranda, who laughed all the way through reading his tweet: “Lin-Manuel Miranda looks like he’s getting a 1996 NBC sitcom with his haircut.” Meanwhile, Best Actor Casey Affleck similarly laughed his way through a tweet likening him to a “real-life version of Billy Bob Thornton’s character in Sling Blade.”

Best Actress Emma Stone shared how one “fan” thought she always looked like a crack whore, actor Miles Teller was accused of requesting “Gangnam Style” at a wedding, actress Tilda Swinton’s tweet compared her to a dog, and actor Jeff Bridges admitted that the tweeter who claimed he was pantless more often than not was right. And then the trolls came for Robert De Niro.

“Robert De Niro is too old to be making gangsta movies still … dude needs to start playing grandfather roles or something,” De Niro, 73, read off a phone before addressing the camera with venom. “Yeah, I’m playing grandfather roles. And pretty soon I’ll be playing great grandfather roles. F*** you.”

C’mon, Internet. You don’t mess with De Niro!

