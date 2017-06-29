6 Reasons Why Hassan Jameel Is Rihanna’s Perfect Summer Fling

Rihanna was photographed getting hot and heavy with a gentleman in Ibiza, Spain, on Monday and the “mystery” behind her mystery man is no more. The Grammy winning singer’s make out partner has been identified as Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel.

While it’s the season of summer flings in Hollywood, The Sun claims Rihanna and Hassan are “the real deal.” While we might not be buying into that (yet) here are six reasons why we think these two make a good match:

They have both had famous flings: Rihanna counts Drake, Travis Scott, and Leonardo DiCaprio as past romances, and it takes a certain kind of guy to feel confident following in those footsteps. However, Hassan likely isn’t (too) fazed. Last summer, he was linked to supermodel Naomi Campbell after they were photographed getting cozy in London. Could this be why RiRi and Naomi unfollowed each other on Instagram?

He can pay his own way: We’re sure Rihanna’s love doesn’t cost a thing, but the fact that her new beau is reportedly the heir to $1.5 billion doesn’t hurt, either. After all, Rihanna needs someone who can pay his own way, and Jameel definitely can. Since 1955, his family has exclusively owned Toyota distribution rights in Saudi Arabia, and they have been cashing in ever since. Hassan is the deputy president and vice chairman of the family business, Abdul Latif Jameel. Last year, Forbes ranked the family No. 12 on its list of the richest Arabs in the world. (Rihanna made another of the magazine’s list — she ranked 77th on the list of the World’s Highest-Paid Celebrities — with her $36 million income in the year ending in June 2017.)

Rihanna and Hassan are the same age: Some may argue Rihanna needs to be with an older man, but we think the fact these two are both 29 and accomplished bodes well.

They are both into sports: Hassan’s family reportedly owns Jameel league, a soccer league in Saudi Arabia. Rihanna is definitely a fan of soccer… at least, she was when she was spotted hanging out with Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema. Even if RiRi isn’t the biggest soccer fan in the world, she is probably ready to pick up another hobby now that basketball season — also known as smack talking Kevin Durant season — is over.

Hassan likes her at her 2017 Gucci Mane: If you have eyes and have seen the kissing pics, you can tell the businessman is clearly into RiRi. Considering the singer has been taking some unnecessary flack for her weight recently, a hot summer romance should hush the haters. Clearly, he’s feeling Rihanna’s 2017 Gucci Mane.

They are both charitable: Hassan is the president of his company’s charitable foundation, Community Jameel. According to the website, the organization “operates a wide range of initiatives which promote and contribute towards positive societal change and economic sustainability.” Rihanna also knows a thing or two about giving back. She founded the Clara Lionel Foundation to “fight against injustice, inequality, and poverty” and to help give those suffering access to education and health.

We’ll have to wait and see if this is a summer fling or the real thing.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: