Rihanna Fans Go Wild Over Pics of Her Getting Hot and Heavy With Mystery Man

Rihanna is living it up in Spain!

The 29-year-old singer was spotted getting hot and heavy while smooching a new mystery man during her vacation in Spain this week.

In steamy pics, shared by Daily Mail, the songstress and her new fellow are seen making out in a pool and sipping on some champagne. RiRi looked fresh and glowing in a brown bikini, sunglasses and a gold necklace, looking like she's having the time of her life.

Rihanna Making Out with New Man in Swimming Pool https://t.co/qwg56e8bMl — TMZ (@TMZ) June 28, 2017

No word on who this handsome gent is (though The Sun has a name), but upon seeing the pics, fans went wild and cheered on their girl! The Rihanna Navy crew also created the #RihannaHasAManParty hashtag to share their thoughts on the singer's new lover.

If Rihanna is in swimming pools making out & sipping champagne, then I wanna be in swimming pools making out & sipping champagne too dammit. pic.twitter.com/EtHC2D7X6I

— 🐆 (@The__Prototype) June 27, 2017

listeN, anything Rihanna does imma fully support, if she got a spanish boo idc if i hve no money im walking myself to Spain& getting one too pic.twitter.com/brfXrgt7wa

— indie (@COCONUTOILBAE) June 27, 2017

Me trying to figure out who Rihanna's new man is pic.twitter.com/yAHMVYhNQe

— fenty.slay (@officalrihnavy) June 27, 2017

Twitter right now trying to find out the name of Rihanna's new boo pic.twitter.com/E4TJVWmx6g

— ️ (@britneyscheetos) June 28, 2017

"Y'all getting a man bc Rihanna got a man now?" pic.twitter.com/atrswyWQnh

— Natural Hair (@NapturaIHair) June 27, 2017

rihanna got a bae in spain, now i need a bae in spain. pic.twitter.com/bgj67Rlg0d

— anna (@nutellaANDpizza) June 27, 2017

me: i don't need a man!!

tmz: RIHANNA SEEN MAKING OUT WITH NEW MAN IN SPAIN

me, getting ready to find myself a summer boo too: pic.twitter.com/5CA3xcc6fa

— Alice (@aalicesayss) June 27, 2017

The singer's fans also poked fun at her ex-boyfriend, Drake, sharing memes and gifs of the rapper "reacting" to seeing RiRi's pics with her new man.

Rihanna has a new man, Drake is about to give us Take Care part 2

— c (@chuuzus) June 27, 2017

Drake on his single about Rihanna "you out here in the pool, kissing up some dude, where did we go wrong?" pic.twitter.com/Y6lnwpdnyM

— Fatima (@ohheyfatima) June 27, 2017

can't wait for the next banger from drake following the #RihannaHasAManPartypic.twitter.com/ylxUz3MbRe

— chyms (@chy0ma) June 27, 2017

The TL: Rihanna got a new boyfriend... Drake: pic.twitter.com/Hh6pKaZCdI

— André 🤴🏿 (@drethebachelor) June 27, 2017

For the latest on Rihanna, watch the video below.

