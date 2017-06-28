Rihanna Fans Go Wild Over Pics of Her Getting Hot and Heavy With Mystery Man

Liz Calvario

Rihanna is living it up in Spain!

The 29-year-old singer was spotted getting hot and heavy while smooching a new mystery man during her vacation in Spain this week.

In steamy pics, shared by Daily Mail, the songstress and her new fellow are seen making out in a pool and sipping on some champagne. RiRi looked fresh and glowing in a brown bikini, sunglasses and a gold necklace, looking like she's having the time of her life.

No word on who this handsome gent is (though The Sun has a name), but upon seeing the pics, fans went wild and cheered on their girl! The Rihanna Navy crew also created the #RihannaHasAManParty hashtag to share their thoughts on the singer's new lover.

The singer's fans also poked fun at her ex-boyfriend, Drake, sharing memes and gifs of the rapper "reacting" to seeing RiRi's pics with her new man.

